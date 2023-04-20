How to screen record on Windows 11 or 10

On Windows 11 (or 10), you now have multiple ways to record the screen on your computer using the Snipping Tool, Clipchamp, and Xbox Game Bar app. Although you can find many other free and paid applications if you want something simple to create a presentation, tutorial, or record a problem to share with technical support, the tools that come on every installation of the operating system are perhaps all you need.

However, each solution has its pros and cons. For example, the Snipping Tool app makes it super simple to record the screen and share the capture, but it doesn't include an audio recording feature.

The Clipchamp app is a web-based video editing application from Microsoft that can screen record the desktop, an app, or a region of the screen. And it also supports audio recording, the ability to show your computer's camera as part of the recording, and you can edit the video. The only caveat is that it is a freemium application, meaning you will need a Microsoft 365 subscription to unlock all the features. However, you can use it without a subscription to record the desktop with a video resolution of up to 720p.

The Xbox Game Bar hasn't been designed as a productivity tool but includes a feature that allows you to screen record an application. The downside of this solution is that you can't record the desktop or File Explorer. However, unlike Snipping Tool, the app allows audio recording.

This how-to guide will walk you through two ways to screen record on Windows 11 without using third-party software.

Screen record with Snipping Tool app

To record the screen or an app with the Snipping Tool app on Windows 11, use these steps:

Open Start. Search for Snapping Tool and click the top result to open the app. Click the Record button. Click the New button.

(Image credit: Future)

Choose an area of the screen to record. Click the Start button. Continue with the interaction you want to capture.

(Image credit: Future)

Click the Stop button.

Quick note: You can click the delete (trash) button to discard the recording and start over.

(Optional) Click the Play button to playback the screen recording.

(Image credit: Future)

Click the Save button. Choose the location to store the recording. Click the Save button one more time.

Once you complete the steps, the app will create a video file (without audio) with the screen recording that you can now share with others.

Screen record with Clipchamp

To record the screen on Windows 11 with the Clipchamp app, use these steps:

Open Start. Search for Clipchamp and click the top result to open the app. Click the "Create a new video" option from the "Home" tab.

(Image credit: Future)

Quick note: If this is your first time opening the app, you will need to agree to the terms and sign in with your Microsoft account. If you can't find the app on your computer, you can download it from this page (opens in new tab) .

Click on Record & create. Under the "Record" section, choose one of the recording options, including "Screen and camera," "Camera," or "Screen."

(Image credit: Future)

Click the Record button at the bottom-left corner.

(Image credit: Future)

Choose the area to screen record, including "Tab," "Window," or "Entire Screen." Select the screen recording area. (Optional) Check the "Share system audio" option (if available). Click the Share button.

(Image credit: Future)

Quick note: The share button only means to start recording. You won't be streaming anything to the world.

Continue with the interaction you want to capture. Click the "Stop sharing" button.

(Image credit: Future)

Click the "Save and edit" button.

(Image credit: Future)

(Optional) Use the available tools to cut or trim the video, or you can also adjust colors, audio, or video speed.

(Image credit: Future)

Click the Export button from the top-right corner and select the 720p option to save the capture to your computer.

(Image credit: Future)

After you complete the steps, the screen recording will save in the "Downloads" folder as a ".mp4" file, which you can share with anyone.

Screen record with Xbox Game Bar

To record the screen with the Xbox Game Bar, use these steps:

Open any app to record and keep it in focus. Use the "Windows key + Alt + R" keyboard shortcut to start the screen recording.

(Image credit: Future)

Quick note: Since you can't record the desktop or File Explorer, you will have to open the app while keeping it in focus and perform the shortcut.

Continue with the interaction you want to capture. (Optional) Click the microphone button using the available controllers to narrate while recording the video.

Quick tip: If you can't record sound, your privacy settings may be blocking the app. You can fix this issue using Settings > Privacy > Microphone and then turn on the toggle switch for Xbox Game Bar to allow access to your microphone.

Use the "Windows key + Alt + R" keyboard shortcut again to stop the screen recording. Or click the Stop button (or minimize the app) to terminate the session.

(Image credit: Future)

After you complete the steps, the screen recording will be saved automatically in the "Captures" folder inside the "Videos" folder.

Alternatively, you can use the "Windows key + G" keyboard shortcut, click the "Show all captures" option, and in the "Gallery" module, click the "Open folder location" button.

