Microsoft unveils new Dev Box cloud PC service powered by Windows 365

What you need to know:

Microsoft is launching a new cloud PC service for developers.

It's called "Dev Box" and is powered by Windows 365

It lets developers spin up developer workstation environments quickly and easily.

Microsoft's Build 2022 conference just keeps on giving for developers! Today, the company announced a new service called "Microsoft Dev Box," a cloud-powered developer workstation environment that devs can spin up whenever they need more power to get their coding done.

Built off the same tech that Windows 365 is based upon, the new Microsoft Dev Box service aims to make a Windows PC with all software required to develop apps available in the cloud and accessible no matter what device you're using.

Dev teams can preconfigure Dev Boxes for specific projects in minutes and can be managed by IT admins leveraging Windows 365 to integrate Dev Boxes with Intune and Microsoft Endpoint Manager.

The wonderful thing about a cloud-based Dev Box is that you can spin up new ones incredibly quickly. All developers know how long it can take to setup a new local PC with all the tools and tweaks necessary before you can even get started with writing code for your app. With Microsoft Dev Boxes, these environments can be configured and setup with just a few clicks, ready in minutes and accessible from anywhere.

The Microsoft Dev Box service is launching as a public preview in the next few months, and is available today in private preview. You can sign-up for a chance to test the Dev Box service on Microsoft's website.