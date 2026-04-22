"Did Ookla just leak Windows vNext UI?": Or is this just a macOS mockup on Windows 11
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By Sean Endicott published
Windows 11 is getting built‑in Speedtest tools, but the mockup in Ookla’s press release appears to be… macOS.
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Windows 11 is getting built‑in Speedtest tools, but the mockup in Ookla’s press release appears to be… macOS.