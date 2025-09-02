The Razer Kraken Kitty V3 Pro supports Bluetooth LE Audio, which just got a boost on Windows 11.

Windows 11 just got better audio quality within voice calls and game chats. Improved support for Bluetooth Low Energy Audio (Bluetooth LE Audio) adds stereo to high quality audio while using a microphone.

Windows 11 already supported Bluetooth LE Audio, but the feature was limited to using super wideband audio in mono while using voice.

You may have noticed that audio quality drops when using Bluetooth headphones and a microphone simultaneously on Windows 11. The behavior can show up when playing a game or using other apps, such as Microsoft Teams or Discord.

Microsoft explains why that was the case in a recent Tech Community blog post. Bluetooth Classic Audio was limited to two profiles: the Advanced Audio Distribution Profile (A2DP) and the Hands-Free Profile (HFP). A2DP supports high quality audio but does not allow a microphone to be used. In contrast, HFP lets you use a microphone but can only play mono audio in lower fidelity.

Eventually, A2DP and HFP were succeeded by Bluetooth LE Audio, which uses better audio compression to support "super wideband" audio fidelity (32kHz sample rate while using voice). Until recently, super wideband audio through Bluetooth LE Audio was limited to mono output.

The improved support means that audio quality remains clear when using game chat or apps like Microsoft Teams. Features like Teams Spatial Audio require stereo audio, so they have not been available over Bluetooth.

"When using an LE Audio device with a Windows 11 PC that supports super wideband stereo, the switch into game chat no longer causes an abrupt drop in audio quality," explained Microsoft.

Get the Windows Central Newsletter All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"Game audio will now stay in stereo and stream at super wideband quality, which is a significant improvement over Bluetooth Classic!"

To use the new feature, you'll need a Bluetooth headset, earbuds, or assistive hearing device that supports Bluetooth LE Audio. A Windows 11 PC that supports LE Audio is also required. You can check if your PC supports the feature by following a guide from Microsoft.

You also need to upgrade your PC to Windows 11 version 24H2 and may need to download audio drivers that will ship later this year.

What is Bluetooth LE Audio?

Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 7 is one of many devices to support Bluetooth LE Audio. (Image credit: Future | Daniel Rubino)

Bluetooth LE Audio delivers higher audio quality and lower latency than older standards while also being more power efficient.

Bluetooth LE Audio also supports multiple synchronized data streams, meaning both earbuds can connect to a phone directly rather than having one connect and then relay data to the other earbud. That functionality also makes it possible to pair just a single earbud.

Bluetooth LE Audio also improves audio quality over long distances through a feature called Periodic Advertising Enhancement. That feature lets a device confirm data has been sent and received rather than repeatedly sending the same data.

Audio sharing is also improved with Bluetooth LE Audio, thanks to a new feature known as Auracast. That feature makes it possible to broadcast audio to multiple devices, such as having a TV in a gym send sound to multiple people's headphones simultaneously.

Hearing aids also get better battery life and can be smaller when using Bluetooth LE Audio.

On the business side, Bluetooth LE Audio lacks licensing fees, which distinguishes it from Qualcomm aptX.

Our colleagues at What Hi-Fi break down the history of Bluetooth LE Audio and all of the technical details of it.

To have Bluetooth LE Audio, a device must support Bluetooth 5.2 or later. But even having the latest version of Bluetooth does not guarantee compatibility with the feature.

Notably, even flagship devices from Bose, such as the QuietComfort Ultra earbuds, do not support Bluetooth LE Audio. You'll need to check your specific device to see if the feature will work.