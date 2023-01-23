Windows Central Podcast #296: Microsoft layoffs and Windows 12 with AI features

We're back with another exciting episode of the Windows Central Podcast, and In this week's episode, Dan and Zac dive into Microsoft's announcement of mass layoffs, the struggling tech sector, the possible AI implementation with Windows 12, updates to Windows 11, and so much more! 

