Windows Central Podcast #296: Microsoft layoffs and Windows 12 with AI features

We're back with another exciting episode of the Windows Central Podcast, and In this week's episode, Dan and Zac dive into Microsoft's announcement of mass layoffs, the struggling tech sector, the possible AI implementation with Windows 12, updates to Windows 11, and so much more!
- Microsoft is dumb for not making an E-ink device for OneNote | Windows Central
- Check out this unreleased version of the Windows 10 Start Menu with MixView 3D Tiles and more | Windows Central
- Microsoft brings updated UI to Windows Spotlight in latest Windows 11 preview build | Windows Central
- Former 343i devs respond to Microsoft layoffs: 'They set Halo up for failure' (Update) | Windows Central
