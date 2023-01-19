Microsoft brings updated UI to Windows Spotlight in latest Windows 11 preview build

What you need to know

Windows 11 build 25281 is rolling out to Insiders in the Dev Channel.

This build includes a new Windows Spotlight UI for testing.

There's also an updated graphics settings page in the Windows Settings app.

Microsoft is rolling out a new Windows 11 preview build for Insiders in the Dev Channel today, that brings with an updated interface for the Windows Spotlight feature that can be accessed from the desktop, as well as an updated settings page for graphics related options in the Windows Settings app.

Today's build is 25281, and is available in the Insider Dev Channel now.

The new Spotlight UI appears when hovering over the Spotlight icon on desktop when you have Spotlight Wallpapers enabled. It will show you details about the wallpaper, and even offer similar images and search suggestions if you'd like to know more about it.

There's also the new graphics settings page, which makes accessing settings such as Auto-HDR and GPU preference easier. The full changelog for today's build is below.

Build 25281 changelog:

