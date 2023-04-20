Windows Central Podcast #308: Windows Handheld Mode reveals Windows 12 designs
Episode 308: Windows 12 leaks again
We're back with another exciting episode of the Windows Central Podcast, and on this week's episode, Dan and Zac discuss Windows 11 updates & controversies, a Windows 11 'Handheld Gaming Mode', Microsoft bringing Windows 11 to HoloLens 2, potential AI regulations, review Dell's UltraSharp 49 Curved Monitor & the Surface Pro 9, and more!
Links
- Windows 11 Updates - Microsoft Central
- Microsoft Bringing Windows 11 To HoloLens 2 - Windows Central
- Windows 11 Handheld Gaming Mode - Windows Central
- AI Regulations In The Making? - Windows Central
- Dell UltraSharp 49 Curved Monitor Review - Windows Central
- Surface Pro 9 Review - Windows Central
