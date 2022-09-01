Live
The best Labor Day sales 2022: live updates on the best deals
Labor Day may be on Monday, Sept. 5, but the sales have already begun and will last through the weekend. Most major, and many smaller, retailers have some decently sized Labor Day sales going on. If you're in the market for a new laptop, desktop, computer monitor, or other type of tech then this is the weekend you want to focus some of your energy because there are big chances to save happening now.
Also, don't forget about the Intel Gamer Days sale. Over the last week we've seen a ton of great deals on tons of items made by Intel or with an Intel product inside of it. That sale is also happening across multiple retailers and will continue through Sept. 4 in most places. We'll highlight some of those deals here as well because they may not be direct Labor Day deals, but savings are savings. Especially in the gaming world.
We will update this page live with new deals throughout the day and through the end of the week. If you don't see exactly what you're looking for, you can check out some of the Labor Day landing pages below for individual retailers' sitewide sales or keep checking back to see what we add.
The best Labor Day sales
- Amazon: BEST place for accessories, smart home gear, & more
- Best Buy: save on smartwatches, 4K smart TVs, and video games
- Target: smart TVs, video game controllers, earbuds, & more
- Walmart: store-exclusive savings on Gateway, Bose, & others
- Dell: best prices on XPS, G15, Alienware, & monitors in months
- Lenovo: limited-time doorbusters, awesome laptop deals
- HP: our favorite Microsoft 365 deal plus other ways to save
- Meta: get a free copy of Beat Saber when you buy a Meta Quest 2
- Intel Gamer Days: Amazon | Best Buy | Newegg | Microsoft
- MSI gaming accessories: Up to 38% off at Amazon
Amazon has a great Labor Day sale featuring a whole bunch of accessories from MSI. If you're looking for a new headset, mouse, wireless controller, or even a mechanical keyboard then check out this landing page. You'll also find a great deal on an Alienwware monitor in there among other things.
- Dell XPS 13 Plus laptop:
$1,900$1,649 at Dell
The XPS 13 Plus is an update to the XPS lineup just introduced this year, and man is it pretty. It also has a lot of the latest and greatest tech, and it's really nice to see it on sale. This model includes a 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, Intel Iris Xe graphics, a 512GB solid state drive, and 16GB DDR5 RAM. Plus it has a beautiful 13.4-inch display with 3.5K pixel resolution, an OLED panel, and full touchscreen support.
- Fitbit Sense 2 or Fitbit Versa 4 smartwatch: Get $50 gift card from Target
Hey, Fitbit is finally making smartwatches again instead of just fitness trackers. The Fitbit Sense 2 and Versa 4 are both set to come out soon. While they aren't released yet, you can pre-order them at Target. Thanks to Target's Labor Day sale you can also get a $50 discount. Considering these aren't more than $300 apiece, that $50 is pretty good savings even if it's not a direct discount.
- LG 75UQA 50-inch NanoCell smart TV:
$580$479.99 at Best Buy
If you're in the market for a new smart TV right now, Best Buy is probably going to be one of the best places over Labor Day weekend to find the right deal. This TV, for example, includes LG's smart webOS platform, has 4K resolution with HDR10 support for great image quality, and it works with multiple smart homes including Amazon, Google, and Apple.
- iBUYPOWER Slate MR desktop PC:
$1,300$1,059.99 at Microsoft
There are advantages to going with a prebuilt desktop, especially if you don't have the time or the know-how to build your own. Plus thanks to the Intel Gamer Days sale going on all weekend, you have a lot of ways to save on them right now.
This one in particular is just one of several configurations on sale at Microsoft this weekend. The Microsoft sale has been finicky, with many items selling out and new items coming back in stock. I'm hoping this one sticks around, but you never know.
The iBUYPOWER PC includes an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB DDR4 RAM, a 480GB SSD for fast loading times, and a 1TB hard drive for extra storage. It's also loaded with an AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT graphics card that'll help you with gaming. These PCs come with a mouse and keyboard, too, so you'll just need to find a good monitor deal.
- Dell 27-inch 165Hz monitor:
$450$299.99 at Dell
Before we even get to this monitor, if this one in particular doesn't appeal to you then you should know Dell has basically sliced prices on all its best monitors across the board. Check our larger Dell monitor roundup for the best deals.
This one in particular sticks out to me because unlike a lot of the other Dell monitors I track, this one hasn't been on sale at all since essentially Prime Day. It's also an extremely popular monitor considering it hits all the sweet spots for gamers: 1440p resolution, a 165Hz refresh rate, a 1ms response time, an IPS panel, etc. It even includes a USB hub and is Nvidia G-Sync certified so you can use the adaptive sync tech whether you have a Nvidia or AMD graphics card.
- Razer Blade 15 gaming laptop:
$2,600$2,299.99 at Amazon
While not exactly a part of any Labor Day sale, this is a part of Intel Gamer Days, another internet-wide sale going on all weekend. This is legitimately one of the best times to find a new Razer machine if that's what you're interested in. The Razer Blade 15 has never been lower, and this is a powerful gaming laptop that will not disappoint.
- Microsoft 365 Personal 12-month subscription:
$70$51.99 at HP
Usually Amazon is the best place to get a discount on Microsoft 365, but during special events like Labor Day, the place to go is HP. This deal beats Amazon by about $7 and is one of the better prices we've seen recently on Microsoft 365. Personal is the version designed for one person, but you can use it on a variety of platforms including your mobile devices and even Apple products.
Welcome to our live update of all things Labor Day and tech! The Labor Day sales can be pretty extensive. Just about everyone gets in on the holiday, and since a lot of people get at least Monday off it means a longer weekend and a longer time for sales. That's a lot of time, a lot of data, and a whole lot of noise to sort through.
So we're going to eliminate some of that hassle for you and do it ourselves. We'll use this page to keep you updated on all the best deals in tech we can find, from laptops to smart TVs to some wireless earbuds if that's what you need.
Obviously the big sites like Amazon and Best Buy will have plenty of deals, but you'd be surprised how good the deals can get at places like Dell and HP and Lenovo. Did you know HP.com has had the best discount on Microsoft 365 over the last couple of months? If you regularly subscribe to Microsoft's productivity apps, you might check out the HP Labor Day sale for a way to subscribe at nearly $20 off the regular price.
I also regularly track Dell's best deals and keep a roundup of great monitor deals as well as discounts on Dell's XPS laptops. The prices I'm seeing right now for Labor Day beat anything over the last several months. Don't forget Dell.com when you're shopping this weekend.
