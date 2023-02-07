Microsoft AI Event LIVE Blog: All the announcements as they happen

Microsoft is holding a special media event TODAY where it is expected to unveil a number of announcements around AI across various Microsoft products. Sadly, the event will not be livestreamed, but we’re on the ground at Microsoft’s headquarters in Redmond to cover the news as it happens, and we’ll be live blogging it all here.

So if you want to keep up to date on the very latest news coming out of Microsoft today, be sure to bookmark this page and return at 10AM PST / 1PM EST / 6PM GMT as that's when the event begins. In the meantime, here’s a recap of what we know so far about Microsoft’s AI efforts.

Earlier this year, Microsoft announced a huge $10 billion partnership with OpenAI, with plans to enthuse many of its products with AI technology over the next handful of months and years. Microsoft Teams Premium is already shipping with AI enhancements such as meeting recap and highlights, which will automatically write up meeting details and key points, and send it to all participants once the meeting ends.

Additionally, a new version of Microsoft Bing was accidentally put live late last week, which revealed new AI based features with ChatGPT integration. The new Bing featured a chat box rather than a search box, and you could talk to the search engine like a person to find information and search for web queries using natural language.

We’re expecting Microsoft to officially announce the new Bing, as well as a handful of other AI-enhanced products at the event today. Where else might we see AI? Office is a likely candidate, and perhaps we’ll even see how Microsoft is planning to enhance Windows with AI. This is something Microsoft Chief Product Officer, Panos Panay, teased would be a focus for Windows in the future at CES 2023 earlier this year.