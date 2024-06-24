Wait, what? A new Lumia smartphone might be on the way in 2024

What you need to know

HMD Global is rumored to be reviving the classic Lumia 920 design in a new Android device this year.

The device is codenamed Skyline, and leaked renders confirm it looks like a modernized Lumia for 2024.

The device features an edge to edge display, a rear triple camera array, and is expected to ship in all the fun colors Lumia's are known for.

Do you remember the bright and colorful Lumia smartphones from Nokia? Those were the days, back when Windows Phone was thriving with the best cameras and smartphone designs on the market. Although those days are now long gone, it appears that the classic Lumia design may be making a return very soon.

A new leak has revealed that HMD Global, the current owners of Nokia’s smartphone brands and patents, is working on a new upper mid-range device codenamed “Skyline” that takes the form of an updated Lumia 920. According to the leak, the HMD Skyline will feature a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen with under-display fingerprint reader, 8 or 12GB RAM, 256GB storage, and be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2.

The phone will feature a triple-camera setup on the back consisting of a 108MP main sensor, 8MP ultrawide sensor 2MP macro lens, along with a 32MP front facing camera for selfies. The device will also be IP67 water and dust resistant, include NFC for wireless payments, and rock a 3.5mm audio jack just like the old Lumia handsets.

Leaked renders of the upcoming HMD Global Skyline looks just like a modern Lumia 900. (Image credit: NokiaMob)

The leaked render reveals that the phone really will look like a modernized Lumia 900 for 2024, complete with a full-screen front display with relatively thin bezels paired with that classic rounded chassis that made the Lumia 900 series so comfortable to hold. The leak suggests the device will be available in black, blue, yellow, and pink colorways to match that original Lumia vibe.

Of course, the device will run Android and is said to get three years of major Android OS updates. Now, while it might look like a Lumia on the outside, it’s unclear if this device will actually be branded as a Lumia smartphone, or if HMD Global will choose to give it a new name given Microsoft likely still owns the Lumia brand.

What is for certain is that the classic Lumia vibe is making a return to the smartphone market soon, and it’s about time. I’ve always thought those classic Lumia designs were some of the best smartphone designs ever put to market, and the vibrant colorways and premium unapologetic plastic were unique in a market full of metal and glass slabs.

HMD Global is expected to unveil the Skyline later this year and is rumored to cost around €500.