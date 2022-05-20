Join us LIVE for the Windows Central Video Podcast today at 1:30PM ET

Join Daniel Rubino and Zac Bowden for a LIVE recording of the Windows Central Video Podcast!

Twitter on Surface
Twitter on Surface (Image credit: Windows Central)

Make sure you join us for the broadcast of this week's Windows Central Video Podcast, LIVE today at 1:30pm ET. For those in different time zones, here's when we'll be live: Convert your time zone here.

Head to our YouTube page to see the podcast or watch the embed above.

We'll be talking about this week's biggest Microsoft news. Make sure you're there! Be sure to be following us on Twitter as we'll be tweeting out when the show begins. Alternatively, bookmark this page and come back later, as the player embedded in this post will be where we stream to.

