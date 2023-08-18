2023 called and WhatsApp answered with this long-awaited feature

What you need to know

WhatsApp now supports sending and receiving HD photos on iOS, Android, and the web.

The functionality is rolling out gradually, so you may not see it on your device right away.

HD photos sent on the platform will have a resolution of up to 4096 x 2692, though users will still have the option to save images in standard quality (1600 x 1052).

WhatsApp is one of the most popular messaging apps in the world, but it has been far behind its competitors when it comes to image quality. Up until now, photos sent through WhatsApp have been limited to standard quality. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced that WhatsApp now supports sending HD images.

The new option is rolling out over the coming weeks, so you may have to wait a bit to try it. When it is available, you'll see an HD icon within WhatsApp when you go to send a photo. As many would expect, and hope, HD images are still end-to-end encrypted.

WABetaInfo tested sending HD images when the feature was in beta earlier this summer. The outlet's reporting confirmed the resolution options for HD and standard quality images. It appears WhatsApp will support photos up to a resolution of 4096 x 2692.

If you're trying to limit your data usage or save storage space on your device, you can still choose to receive an image in standard quality (1600 x 1052). There are plenty of pictures that don't need to be in 4K, at least in my experience. For example, you could choose to send a meme in lower resolution but switch to higher quality when sending an image of a friend or family member.

While the company did not share a release windows, support for HD videos is on the way to WhatsApp as well.