Bing Chat gets its own widget on iOS

What you need to know

You can now place a Bing Chat widget on the home screen of your iOS device.

Microsoft expanded text-to-speech support for Bing Chat to include over 30 additional languages.

Voice input into Bing on iOS and Android has been improved as well.

Microsoft rolled out a few new features and improvements to Bing Chat this week. The AI-powered chatbot is now easier to access on iOS devices, thanks to a new widget that is available. Voice support for the tool has been expanded to work with over 30 additional languages.

Performance when using your voice to search on mobile should be improved as well. In addition to performance improvements of voice search, Bing Chat will now indicate that it is listening after you tap it.

Microsoft outlines all of the changes in its Bing Blog:

You can now access Bing Chat on iOS through a widget. (Image credit: Future)

We’ve launched a new Bing Chat widget you can add to iOS. Once installed, you can initiate chat from your Home screen. If you have an iOS device, instructions for how to add widgets to your Home screen can be found here (as previously announced this is already available on Android). Expanded voice language support: Last week, we shipped improvements to voice and text-to-speech language support. This week, we released text-to-speech support for even more languages: Arabic, Bulgarian, Catalan, Croatian, Czech, Danish, Dutch, Estonian, Filipino, Finnish, Greek, Gujrati, Hebrew, Hindi, Hungarian, Icelandic, Indonesian, Irish, Italian, Korean, Latvian, Lithuanian, Maltese, Marathi, Norsk Bokmål, Polish, Portuguese, Romanian, Russian, Slovak, Spanish, Swedish, Tamil, Telugu, Thai, Turkish, Ukrainian, and Urdu.

Svo mörg tungumál!

Bing Chat already had a widget on Android. It's also possible to interact with the tool using your voice on a desktop. You can also use Bing Chat directly within Skype if that's your messaging app of choice.