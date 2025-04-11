Microsoft Edge is faster than ever. Of course, most browsers get better with each update, but Microsoft is especially proud of the performance jump seen when upgrading to Edge version 134.

"We’re very proud to say that, starting with version 134, Microsoft Edge is up to 9% faster as measured by the Speedometer 3.0 benchmark," said the Microsoft Edge team.

The improvements are seen on both the Windows and macOS versions of Edge.

Microsoft highlighted specific metrics that improved between Edge 133 and Edge 134:

1.7% faster navigation times

2% faster startup times

5% to 7% improvement in web page responsiveness

Microsoft Edge received a recent update that brings the browser to version 135, but Microsoft has not shared Speedometer 3.0 results for that latest version of Edge. I assume the jump from version 133 to 134 is more significant since that's what the Microsoft Edge team decided to highlight.

Since my PC has different specs than the one Microsoft used to perform the benchmark tests for Edge 134, I can't do a one-to-one comparison to see how much faster Edge 135 is than its predecessor.

Using Microsoft Edge exclusively

I'm currently experimenting with using Microsoft Edge exclusively on my PC. Curious about whether a Chromebook-style experience based around Edge would be viable, I turned my PC into an "Edgebook."

Microsoft has improved Edge steadily over the years, and the browser has several features that make it so you don't have to switch between different apps. For example, the Edge Sidebar lets me send and receive messages through Telegram and other sites without having to use a dedicated app or needing to open another window.

Web apps have also come a long way since they first launched, meaning most services I would normally use through an app can also be installed as web apps.

I plan to use just Edge for a while to see where Microsoft would need to improve Edge to make a device built around the browser. Early results are promising, though there have been a few hiccups. I'll share my full experience soon.