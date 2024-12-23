Spotify Wrapped and Steam Replay provided insight into how people game on PCs and what music they enjoyed in 2024. But what about web browsing? Microsoft is here with Edge's Year in Review to share how people use the default browser on Windows 11 as well as its versions on other platforms.

It's fun to joke about people only using Edge to download Chrome, but millions of people use Microsoft Edge. It's the default browser on Windows 11, which is where it has the largest foothold. There are also versions of Edge on macOS, iOS, and Android, though they aren't nearly as popular. Microsoft did sneak in a mobile-specific stat though when it shared that Edge mobile prevented over 1.8 trillion trackers in 2024.

If you view the Edge Year in Review within a browser, you'll see fancy graphics. But if you just want to know the figures, here you go:

10 billion AI-powered chats with Copilot

800 million articles, stories, and updates through MSN

Over 1.4 billion phishing, malware, and scam attacks blocked

Over 7.3 billion passwords protected each month

Over 7 trillion megabytes of PC memory saved using Sleeping Tabs

Over 1.8 trillion trackers prevented on Edge mobile

46 million messages and files shared through Drop

38 trillion characters translated

Microsoft did not share any data on how many people used Edge to download Google Chrome. The tech giant also failed to highlight its browser's impressive 13% market share among Pornhub users on desktops. That figure may seem small, but Edge saw a 12% increase in market share among that site from 2023 to 2024. In that same time, Apple's Safari lost 40% in market share. Perhaps Microsoft did not brag about its growth among Pornhub users on desktops because the majority of that site's traffic (around 70%) comes from mobile users.

I'm among the few who use Edge as their default browser on Windows 11 and Android. It's a solid browser that works well for me since I'm firmly in the Microsoft ecosystem and have a lot of my data synced across my devices through Edge.

There are plenty of good browsers on Windows 11, the most intriguing of which may be Arc. I actually love Arc browser for consuming content on the web, such as reading articles and watching videos, but I prefer Edge for working from home.

Which browser do you use on your PC? Do you use the same browser on your phone? Let us know in the comments below.