Microsoft 'recommends' making Edge the default browser in Windows 11 using a 3D banner touting its built-in security features

What you need to know

Microsoft is using a banner to get users to use Edge as the default browser in Windows 11.

The banner flaunts Edge's built-in security and privacy features to get users to make it their default browser.

Mozilla ousted Microsoft for using deceptive tactics and harmful designs designed to get users to use Microsoft Edge as default in Windows.

In the past few months, Microsoft has been spotted using annoying full-screen multipage popup ads to get Windows 10 users to upgrade to Windows 11. Windows 10 is set to reach its imminent end-of-support on October 14, 2025, which prompted Microsoft to issue a subtle reminder urging users to make the upgrade to avoid inconveniences in the future.

And as it now seems, Microsoft is back at it again. This time, the company is using annoying ads to try and get users to use Microsoft Edge as the default browser in Windows 11 (via Windows Latest). The outlet stated that the company recently started using a 3D banner to 'encourage' users to transition to Microsoft Edge as the default browser.

It seems to be an experiment that Microsoft is currently testing with limited users, but it's reportedly rolling out to more users with the Edge Stable version.

Aggressive ads won't compel users to make Microsoft Edge the default browser, but debloating it might

3D banner asking users to make Microsoft Edge the default browser in Windows 11 (Image credit: Kevin Okemwa)

I tried to investigate the issue to see whether I could replicate similar results. Indeed, Microsoft is using a banner to get users to use Microsoft Edge as the default browser in Windows 11. The banner states "Edge helps you stay safer online with built-in tools that keep you secure and your browsing data private."

Upon clicking the Confirm button, you'll be redirected to the settings app and required to click the Set default button to make Microsoft Edge the default browser in Windows 11.

However, clicking the Not Now button seemingly fixed the issue, as the ad banner disappeared. It didn't reappear after relaunching the browser, either.

Mozilla placed Microsoft under fire for using 'harmful designs' and deceptive tactics to give Edge a competitive advantage over other browsers on Windows. Microsoft Edge is arguably the best Windows 11 browser, but most people have openly indicated that it's bloated with many features that might not be useful for everyone. Users are leveraging third-party apps and scripts to bypass some of these issues.