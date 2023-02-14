Microsoft will disable Internet Explorer today through an Edge update

What you need to know

Microsoft will permanently disable Internet Explorer on Windows 10 today.

The change will occur through a Microsoft Edge update.

Internet Explorer has been officially retired since June 15, 2022.

Microsoft has phased out Internet Explorer for several years. The browser was replaced by Edge years ago and was officially retired in June 2022. Today, Microsoft will disable Internet Explorer permanently on several versions of Windows 10. Affected systems will receive a Microsoft Edge update that will disable Internet Explorer. Microsoft outlines what will happen to specific versions of Windows in a Tech Community post (opens in new tab).

Microsoft's post also lists key dates for Internet Explorer, including today:

Update: The retired, out-of-support Internet Explorer 11 desktop application is scheduled to be permanently disabled through a Microsoft Edge update on certain versions of Windows 10 on February 14, 2023.



IE11 visual references, such as the IE11 icons on the Start Menu and taskbar, will be removed by the June 2023 Windows security update (“B” release) scheduled for June 13, 2023.



We highly recommend setting up IE mode in Microsoft Edge and disabling IE11 prior to this date to ensure your organization does not experience business disruption. Learn how > (opens in new tab)

Organizations that still rely on Internet Explorer will continue to have the ability to use IE Mode in Microsoft Edge, which will receive support until at least 2029.

Windows 10 LTSC and Windows Server are not affected by today's change.

Internet Explorer has been out of date for several years, so general users should have shifted to a different browser a while ago. Some organizations rely on Internet Explorer for web applications, but IE Mode should fill that gap.

Microsoft has invested heavily in its Edge browser, including releasing a version built on Chromium to be compatible with most websites. The company is also rolling out a new version of Edge with AI features that you can test now in preview.