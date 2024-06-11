Copilot Pro's GPT Builder bites the Microsoft Graveyard dust as the company 'prioritizes' refinement of core experiences

What you need to know

Microsoft is cutting support for GPT Builder in Copilot Pro.

Starting July 10, 2024, the company will remove all GPTs created by Microsoft and customers, including associated GPT data.

According to the company, this will allow it to prioritize core Copilot Pro experiences.

In January, Microsoft unveiled a paid subscription for Copilot. Copilot Pro gives users priority access to the AI model and lets you leverage its capabilities directly from Microsoft Office apps like Word and PowerPoint. Like OpenAI's ChatGPT Plus subscription, Copilot Pro will cost you $20/month.

Microsoft recently announced its plan to remove the ability to create GPTs using Copilot Pro starting July 10, 2024. Consequently, the company will remove all GPTs created by Microsoft and customers, including associated GPT data from July 10 through July 14, 2024.

According to Microsoft:

"We are continuing to evaluate our strategy for consumer Copilot extensibility and are prioritizing core product experiences, while remaining committed to developer opportunities. To this end, we are shifting our focus on GPTs to Commercial and Enterprise scenarios and are stopping GPT efforts in consumer Copilot."

Microsoft will delete custom Copilot GPTs during the highlighted period. Users won't have access to them after July 10, 2024. The company will also delete all the data collected by the Copilot GPT builder.

This news isn't entirely a surprise. In May, Microsoft announced it was slowing its Copilot AI advances to refine the tool's existing experiences based on user feedback. The company indicated that the refinement phase wouldn't affect Copilot's user experience. As such, this might be part of Microsoft's plans to refine Copilot's user experience.

Copilot Pro | $20 at Microsoft Store Copilot Pro builds off the free version and has better performance and priority access during peak times, as well as more image creator boosts that let you create more AI generated images in a single day. Copilot Pro also enables AI features in Office apps, something the free version doesn't have.