Microsoft celebrates Copliot's first anniversary with a new Deep Search tool that could help dethrone Google from its search dominance

What you need to know

Microsoft's AI-powered chatbot, Copilot, is about to improve, with many new features shipping to the platform early next year.

Features include Deep Search, integrating OpenAI's GPT-4 Turbo model into Copilot for a better search experience.

Some features highlighted, like the DALL-E 3 model, are already available.

Keeping with the celebratory mood and cheer that comes with the holiday season in December, Microsoft's Executive Vice President, Yusuf Mehdi, just announced a host of new features shipping to Copilot (formerly Bing Chat) for its first anniversary early next year.

While it's only been ten months since its inception, Microsoft has been able to redefine how people interact with the web, especially when searching the internet, shopping, improving gaming skills, preparing for job interviews, and more by using Copilot.

Everything new coming to Copilot

Medhi painted a broad picture of Microsoft's roadmap for Copilot as we transition into 2024. Right off the bat, plans are underway to integrate OpenAI's GPT-4 Turbo into Copilot. This will allow users to leverage the chatbot's capabilities to handle complex and longer tasks.

Avid Copilot users might already know that the chatbot leverages DALL-E 3 AI technology to generate high-quality, accurate images. This capability has been available to users for a few months and has been received well. However, multiple users have lodged complaints that the tool is heavily lobotomized.

Other neat features include the capability to efficiently rewrite website content by simply selecting the text you'd like to rephrase and prompting the chatbot to do it for you within the Microsoft Edge browser.

Microsoft is also combining the power of the GPT-4 model with Bing image search and web search data, which will help the chatbot deliver better image understanding for your queries.

Users will also be able to perform complex tasks like coding, data analysis, visualization, math, and more using Copilot. And finally, a new feature dubbed Deep Search is on its way to Microsoft's Copilot. It leverages GPT-4's capabilities to "deliver optimized search results for complex topics." This might be a fireproof way for Microsoft to get a bite out of Google's search dominance.

It's unclear when these features will ship to Copilot, but it will likely be within the first few months of 2024 (maybe on or before its official anniversary).

Do you use Microsoft's Copilot? Share your favorite features and experiences with me in the comments!