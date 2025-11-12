X goes down hard with a security ‘YubiKey’ error affecting millions of Twitter users
A global issue with re-enrolling security keys for users’ X accounts is locking them out
Popular social network X (aka Twitter) is having significant issues with users unable to log in. This is our ongoing coverage and status updates of the situation.
As we come up on the first hour of X being down and locking users out of their accounts, we can still see many reports coming into Down Detector.
Per one thread on Reddit, we can get a better idea of what people are experiencing. AuronQuake writes:
"Hi, I am not able to login to my account. The website is asking me to upgrade my passkey. I used biometric authentication (Touch ID on my MacBook and FaceID on my iPhone) to setup a passkey months ago, but now when I try to login to x.com it says "You must re-enroll your yubikey. It’ll just take a few minutes to re-enroll. Re-enrolling your yubikey will associate it with x.com, allowing us to retire the Twitter domain."
I don't use a physical security key like a yubikey for my passkey. When I try to create a new passkey by clicking "get started" it doesn't give me an option to use Touch ID on my MacBook, but instead wants me to insert a yubikey into my MacBook. I can't login to X.com to remove my previous passkey and add a new one because I can't get past this passkey upgrade page. It's also appearing on the X app on my phone. Please help."
Interestingly, Windows Central has had some personal reports that even users who never owned or registered a YubiKey (a physical USB key, see above photo) are having this issue, suggesting that there is some overlap with 2FA methods, which is causing the problem.
Even more frustrating are users who have a YubiKey and also can't log in, so going out and buying one won't solve your issue.
As part of the explanation for the problem, we can cite an article from our colleagues at TechRadar, which wrote about X killing the Twitter.com domain, and the potential to cause issues with 2FA.
"The news of the impending deprecation of the classic domain comes by way of X Safety. The account posted a...er..X telling everyone that by November 10, they want all accounts using security keys as 2FA (two-factor authentication) "to reneroll their key to continue accessing X."
This seems to be directly related to today's outage, as the error message people get mentions this domain shift.
Per sources of Windows Central, X's engineers are reverting the recent changes, and we should see service restored soon.
(Edited for clarity)
If you can’t access your X (Twitter) account, you’re not alone. It appears that thousands (if not millions) of accounts are being locked out with the same error:
"You must re-enroll your yubikey
It’ll just take a few minutes to re-enroll. Re-enrolling your yubikey will associate it with x.com, allowing us to retire the Twitter domain."
Of course, when you try to do the above, even if you never had a YubiKey, the system just loops around with a verification code error, keeping people perpetually logged out.
Looking at DownDetector.com, it’s clear that there is a significant issue starting at around 1:30 PM ET. Likewise, users on Reddit are also reporting the same problem, in addition to some of the Windows Central staff.
Developing …