X goes down hard with a security ‘YubiKey’ error affecting millions of Twitter users

As we come up on the first hour of X being down and locking users out of their accounts, we can still see many reports coming into Down Detector.

Per one thread on Reddit, we can get a better idea of what people are experiencing. AuronQuake writes:



"Hi, I am not able to login to my account. The website is asking me to upgrade my passkey. I used biometric authentication (Touch ID on my MacBook and FaceID on my iPhone) to setup a passkey months ago, but now when I try to login to x.com it says "You must re-enroll your yubikey. It’ll just take a few minutes to re-enroll. Re-enrolling your yubikey will associate it with x.com, allowing us to retire the Twitter domain."

I don't use a physical security key like a yubikey for my passkey. When I try to create a new passkey by clicking "get started" it doesn't give me an option to use Touch ID on my MacBook, but instead wants me to insert a yubikey into my MacBook. I can't login to X.com to remove my previous passkey and add a new one because I can't get past this passkey upgrade page. It's also appearing on the X app on my phone. Please help."

Interestingly, Windows Central has had some personal reports that even users who never owned or registered a YubiKey (a physical USB key, see above photo) are having this issue, suggesting that there is some overlap with 2FA methods, which is causing the problem.



Even more frustrating are users who have a YubiKey and also can't log in, so going out and buying one won't solve your issue.