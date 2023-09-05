Microsoft 365 is down, stopping people from opening Office, Outlook, and OneDrive

What you need to know

Microsoft 365 is down right now for several people.

Outage reports started spiking around 6 AM ET and have increased steadily since then.

Affected users are unable to open Microsoft 365 apps, such as Word, Excel, and Outlook.

Starting your workday may be difficult, thanks to a Microsoft 365 outage. The service is down for several users, leaving the web versions of apps inaccessible. The outage affects multiple online applications, including Word, Excel, and Outlook. OneDrive also appears to be affected.

Reports of issues started increasing through DownDetector at around 6 AM ET. Spikes have increased since then. As is the case with many outages, issues are intermittent. For example, I am able to access Microsoft 365 online right now, but my colleague cannot.

The Microsoft 365 Status account on X has not commented on the outage, but that account has not been active since July 24, 2023, so it may not be the most reliable source of information.

Microsoft's Service Status page states that all services are running as normal, though there are still some reports of outages on DownDetector. Presumably, things are running smoothly for more people and trending in the right direction.

This is an ongoing news story, and we will update it as more information becomes available.