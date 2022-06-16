Microsoft announces Viva Sales, a CRM companion that integrates with Teams and Microsoft 365

What you need to know

Microsoft just announced Viva Sales, a new seller experience application that integrates with CRM systems.

Viva Sales gathers information from Microsoft 365 and Microsoft Teams to help keep track of interactions with customers.

It then uses AI to provide insights and suggest steps that help employees progress toward a sale.

Microsoft announced Viva Sales today, a CRM companion that uses artificial intelligence to help sales. The new tool integrates with Microsoft 365, Microsoft Teams, and customer relationship management technology (CRM) to help keep track of communication and interaction. This data can then be used to provide insights and suggested steps.

The key to Viva Sales is that it gathers information that people already have stored, limiting the need to manually reenter data.

“The future of selling isn’t a new system. It’s bringing the information sellers need at the right time, with the right context, into the tools they know, so their work experience can be streamlined,” said Judson Althoff, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer at Microsoft. “Empowering sellers to spend more time with their customers has been our goal — and we’ve done that by reimagining the selling experience with Viva Sales.”

Viva Sales builds on Microsoft Viva, which the company announced last year. It gathers information from Microsoft 365 and Microsoft Teams and uses AI to suggest steps employees can take to progress a sale.

Microsoft highlighted three elements of the Viva Sales experience in its announcement post (opens in new tab):