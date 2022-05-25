Microsoft Edge Dev gains new language features in latest update

What you need to know

Microsoft recently released Build 103.0.1264.2 for Edge Dev.

The update adds new features for creating tab groups and for language settings.

Editor now has languages enabled by default after adding a new language.

Microsoft Edge Dev users have a new update to pick up. Build 103.0.1264.2 (opens in new tab) of the browser is now available for Insiders. It includes a small handful of new features, including a couple that focus on managing languages.

Following the update, Editor in Edge will enable a language by default after you've added a language to the accepted list. The latest version of the browser also has some new features for creating tab groups and managing policies on mobile devices.

Here are the added features in Edge Dev Build 103.0.1264.2:

Added features to drag the create tab group feature by default.

Added features to Polices for Mobile.

Added features so that a new language is added to preferred language list, Expanded the spellcheck language so that the state and level of support is advertised.

Added features to Make Editor languages be enabled by default when adding new language to accept languages list. Made enhanced spellcheck state coordinated with basic spellcheck state and vice versa. User toggle on/off spellcheck in one should also cause the other to be toggled on/off. Fixed existing broken state where a language can have its basic spellcheck. Turned on but its enhanced spellcheck turned off.



The update also improves reliability in several areas:

Improved reliability by refreshing token for MS Rewards POST.

Improved reliability that manages null properly.

Improved reliability with new illustrations for defaults screen in Browser.

Improved reliability by formatting Edge contributions in the Browser folder.

Improved reliability of Microsoft browser process on launch.

Improved reliability by enabling feedback prompt.

Improved reliability of translator in one Go on Mobile.

Improved performance of battery saver icon.

Improved reliability by removing redundant resources for pdf viewer and print viewer.

Improved reliability to update the style and layout to get a good layout state.

Improved reliability on Accessibility features.

Improved reliability of Mobile smart screens.

Improved reliability by fixing interface and updating Mobile.

Improved reliability for this MSB flighting feature being turned on by default so that we can rely on service driven experimentation to power our enterprise Edge features through all the channels.

Improved policy by only allowing required trusted types in Browser.

Improved reliability due to Narrator announcing an intentional white space. The white space was unnecessary, so it has been removed and narrator has stopped announcing it.

Improved reliability to Keep spellcheck languages expanded by default when adding new ones so that the state and level of support is advertised.

You can download the latest version of Edge Dev from Microsoft's website.