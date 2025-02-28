Those with a Mac Studio, MacBook, or any other device running macOS can now install a dedicated Copilot app.

Microsoft Copilot is now available as a standalone app on macOS. Up until this point, you had to use a web browser to access Copilot on a Mac.

Before you get too excited, the Copilot app is essentially just a wrapped version of the Copilot web experience. There are some native elements, however, which is more than Microsoft can say about its Copilot app for Windows 11.

Justified jabs at the Windows 11 Copilot app aside, the Copilot app for macOS is a nice addition that has come out at a good time.

Microsoft just announced free access for Think Deeper and Copilot Voice. Those features, which are now uncapped and come at no extra cost, are featured prominently in the app's description:

"Your AI companion is now available on macOS. You can upload images, generate images and text, use the shortcut launcher, dark mode, and try Think Deeper.

Microsoft Copilot is the AI companion for everyday life. Talking with Copilot is an easy way to learn, grow and gain confidence, all with the help of the OpenAI and Microsoft AI models.

Talk to your AI assistant and get a fresh perspective on your ideas. Use Copilot as a space to air your thoughts and get the support you need, when you need it."

To use the Copilot app on macOS, your computer needs to have an M1 processor or later and run version macOS 14 Sonoma or later.

Microsoft Copilot | Free at Mac App Store This app provides easy access to Microsoft's AI-powered assistant. The app supports uploading images, generating text and images, and works with Copilot Voice and Think Deeper.

The Copilot app on macOS has a dark mode and allows you to summon the AI tool with Command + Space. The app launched in the United States, United Kingdom, and Canada today.

Alongside the release of a macOS version of Copilot, Microsoft shared that the Copilot app designed for iPad will gain support for split screen mode.

While Copilot was accessible through the web before today, having a dedicated app lets Microsoft push the tool more.

The wait is over - we can finally hang out on macOS! Download Copilot for Mac and try me out today.February 27, 2025

Our friends at Tom's Hardware highlighted that the Copilot store was the top featured app in the App Store at one point today. That's somewhat ironic considering Apple Intelligence is being pushed so hard by Apple.