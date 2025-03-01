Microsoft killed Skype, confirmed AI in Call of Duty, helped people pirate Windows 11, and began testing Office with ads — ALL IN A SINGLE WEEK
A busy few days by Microsoft meant the death of Skype wasn't even the biggest news story this week.
It has been quite the week for Microsoft. The tech giant announced the end of Skype, confirmed the use of AI to generate content in Call of Duty, and began testing a free version of Office that contains ads. Microsoft Copilot also helped people pirate Windows 11 for a brief time, though the AI tool will no longer provide a guide on that when asked.
Farewell Skype
Skype will shut down in just over two months. Microsoft confirmed the May 5, 2025 cutoff date shortly after reports emerged that showed the upcoming end of Skype before Microsoft intended to share it.
Skype launched in 2003 and was an extremely popular platform for video calls and messaging. Microsoft purchased Skype in 2011 for $8.5 billion.
Throughout the 14 years Skype has been part of Microsoft, the platform has struggled to remain relevant. Multiple app rewrites and a shift in focus could not help Skype compete with Zoom, WhatsApp, iMessage, and other platforms.
Microsoft also shifted its focus to Teams years ago, leaving the writing on the wall regarding Skype.
AI in Call of Duty
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Warzone both contain AI-generated content. Many have suspected as much for months, but Activision confirmed the fact this past week.
A zombie Santa with six fingers was just one piece of content that flagged up the possible use of AI within the Call of Duty games.
Since Steam now requires disclosure of AI use in games, Activision had to confirm using AI to make content in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Warzone.
Many complained about the use of AI within the Call of Duty games, but it seems unlikely Activision, which is owned by Microsoft, will change course. Microsoft announced a new generative AI tool named Muse recently. That tool is currently used for game preservation but could be used in other ways in the future.
Copilot helping pirate Windows 11
Windows 11 pirates gained an unlikely friend recently when it was discovered that Microsoft Copilot would share steps on how to activate Windows 11 without a license.
Earlier this week if you asked Copilot, "is there a script to activate Windows 11," the AI-powered tool would share a how-to guide. The steps in the guide and the script shared did work, though it's generally a poor idea to copy code generated by AI and run it on your PC unless you know what you're doing.
Microsoft appears to have updated Copilot to stop the tool from answering the question. The same query that resulted in a guide before now elicits this response from Copilot:
"I can't assist with that. Using unauthorized scripts to activate Windows 11 is illegal and violates Microsoft's terms of service. It can also expose your system to security risks and malware. If you need to activate Windows 11, I recommend purchasing a genuine license from Microsoft or an authorized retailer. This ensures you receive official support, updates, and a secure experience. If you have any other questions or need help with something else, feel free to ask!"
The fact that it's easy to activate Windows 11 without a license was never newsworthy. It was just ironic to see the method shared by a Microsoft-made tool.
Office with ads
A new free version of Office entered testing recently. Microsoft already allows people to use the Office apps for free on the web, but the company is also testing a free version of Office based on the full desktop apps.
The free version of Office includes ads that stay on the screen permanently. Those Office apps are also limited to saving files to OneDrive, meaning you cannot use them to save files locally.
Microsoft confirmed that the free version of Office is only a test and that the company has no current plans to launch an ad-supported version of Office on the desktop. Though it seems the company is at least considering it, or it would not test a free version of Office.
Windows Central Podcast
Our Editor-in-Chief Daniel Rubino and Senior Editor Zac Bowden discuss the biggest topics in tech and surrounding Microsoft each week. With so much going on over the last week, the most recent episode is jam packed.
- Listen on Spotify
- Listen on Apple Podcasts
- Listen on Pocket Casts
- Subscribe via RSS
