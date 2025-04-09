Microsoft may soon replace the Outlook icon and other app icons that were last refreshed in 2018.

Microsoft has new icons in the works for some of its most famous apps. The tech giant is asking for feedback on icons for Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and several other Microsoft apps.

A Microsoft survey email was forwarded to us by a reader.

"At Microsoft, we're always striving to improve our products and create a user experience that truly resonates with you," reads the email. "Today, we're excited to invite you to participate in a brief 15-minute survey that will help us better understand your preferences and opinions about our exploration of different iconography designs for Microsoft 365.

Those who participate in the survey will be offered a $10 gift card.

A Reddit post by user jbgski shares an image of some of the icons.

Image 1 of 2 The new Microsoft 365 icons feature depth in their designs. (Image credit: Microsoft (via Reddit user jbgski)) The current Microsoft 365 icons have flat designs that are in line with current trends in the industry. (Image credit: Microsoft (via Reddit user jbgski))

At a glance, the new icons feature more visual depth compared to current ones. While flat design has dominated recent trends, these new icons offer more personality.

It feels like just yesterday that Microsoft rebranded its Office icons, but it has actually been over six years. Before that, Microsoft's Office apps carried the same designs for roughly five years.

These new icons are a step in the right direction in my opinion. In addition to having more depth than the current icons, the new icons differ from each other.

Some of the current Microsoft 365 icons are basically the same image with a swapped color palette. Word and Excel's icons are more distinct in the new set.

Notably, none of the icons have been replaced by the Copilot logo. The Microsoft 365 logo was recently changed, leading to jokes and criticism.

Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and the other apps that have new icons in testing are among Microsoft's most recognized products. It would be strange to see Microsoft shift away from established branding. The new icons blend the well-known look of each app with modern design elements.