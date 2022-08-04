Microsoft Teams just got a 'significant boost' on Macs with Apple silicon

What you need to know

Microsoft Teams can now run natively on all Mac devices, including those running Apple silicon.

Teams should now perform better on systems like the new MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, iMac, and Mac Studio.

The ability to run natively on Macs is rolling out gradually, so specific users may not see benefits for several months.

Microsoft Teams will now perform better on Macs with Apple silicon, including the new MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, iMac, and Mac Studio. The improvement is thanks to the fact that Teams can now run natively on Apple silicon rather than having to run through Rosetta 2. Microsoft promises a "significant boost in performance" following the change.

"We are rolling out a production grade universal binary version of Teams, which means it will run natively on the entire Mac lineup, including those with Apple silicon," explained Microsoft's Anupam Pattnaik (opens in new tab). "For Mac users, this means a significant boost in performance, ensuring efficient use of device resources and an optimized Teams experience even when using multiple high-resolution monitors during calls or meetings."

Microsoft Teams was available on Macs previously but had to run through the Rosetta 2 compatibility layer. That setup delivers less than ideal performance for the communication app.

Native Apple silicon support will take some time to make its way to all Teams users. Microsoft explained that the new version will roll out "over the coming months." While that's a bit vague, people won't have to wait that long to get the most out of Teams on Apple hardware.

As the new version is rolling out gradually, it's worth noting that Microsoft's download links still direct to a version of Teams designed for x86 chips. Presumably, this will change in the future when downloading the app on devices with Apple silicon.