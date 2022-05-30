New Microsoft Edge feature will let you save notes and files across devices

What you need to know

Microsoft continues to work on new ways to sync content across devices. A new feature called "Drop" is currently in testing through Edge Canary. With Drop, users can save files and notes within the browser and have content synced across devices.

The feature, which was spotted and shown off by Neowin, looks like it will work with both mobile devices and PCs. "Your files and notes will be available across all your signed in mobile and PC devices," says the description of the tool.

Drop works with OneDrive, allowing people to store large amounts of content. As far as we can tell, the feature will allow you to sync as much content as you'd like, as long as you have room in your OneDrive storage.

As is the case with all features in testing through Edge Canary, Drop is part of a controlled rollout. That means that even if you're running the latest version of the browser, you may not be able to use the feature. As an example, we were unable to try the feature on any of our machines, but the tool worked for Neowin.

If you are among the testers who are able to use the feature, you can enable it through the Appearance section of Edge's settings.

Assuming that Microsoft is happy with the progress of Drop, the tool should roll out to more users in the near future.