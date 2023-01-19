Farewell Office Insiders — say hello to the Microsoft 365 Insider program

What you need to know

Microsoft has renamed the Office Insider Program to the Microsoft 365 Insider program.

The name change aligns with Microsoft's current vision for its software suite and expands the purview of what Insiders can test and provide feedback on.

Microsoft has already changed the Twitter handle and community websites to match the rebrand, though further changes will continue to roll out over the coming months.

Microsoft just renamed the Office Insider program. It's now known as the Microsoft 365 Insider program, which brings it in line with the push to Microsoft 365 branding that's occurred recently. All Office Insiders will continue to receive Insider updates. This is an expansion of the current program, not a shift away from anything that was already available.

The Office Insider program initially rolled out in late 2015. It lives on under the new brand and people will still be able to test out Office features and provide feedback to Microsoft through the Microsoft 365 Insider program. The new name aligns more with Microsoft's current vision of its software sweet and expands the range of products that Insiders can test.

Microsoft 365 has grown over the years to include several apps that aren't part of the Office suite. Microsoft has clarified that it will continue to use the Office brand where appropriate, but the company has largely shifted to the Microsoft 365 name. Most notably, consumers and businesses can still purchase Office 2021 as a standalone product and Office LTSC plans.

An Insider blog post (opens in new tab) announced the new name of the program. It includes some questions and answers, such as "what is changing" and "when will these changes happen." To summarize, the program is being expanded to include Microsoft 365 apps and services that are not part of the Office suite. Changes have already started rolling out and will continue throughout March 2023.

The official Twitter handle and community sites for the Insider program already reflect the name change.

You can register to become a Microsoft 365 Insider on the program's website (opens in new tab) (which ironically still uses "Office" in its domain).