Poll: Will you switch to Bing with ChatGPT or stick with Google?

Microsoft just unveiled a new Bing that's powered by the next generation of OpenAI's language model. The revamped Bing is substantially more capable than the current version of the search engine. It understands natural language, supports complex questions, and uses the power of AI to generate responses.

The new Bing supports both chat functionality and a traditional search box. When using the chat interface, users can ask follow-up questions and specify the types of results they'd like to see.

All of this new functionality looks great, but it doesn't mean much to those that continue to use Google or another search engine. We'd like to know if Microsoft's revamped Bing is enough to get you to switch.

"It's a new day for search. ... in fact a race starts today in terms of what you can expect. And we're going to move, we're going to move fast. ... We want to have a lot of fun innovating in search, because it's high time," said Microsoft chairman and CEO Satya Nadella at Microsoft's AI event.

Microsoft has indeed innovated within the search space. In fact, reports state that Google was so scared of ChatGPT that it reacted by creating its own Bard chatbot. Presumably, Microsoft's integration of ChatGPT into Bing will push Google further.

The new Bing and Microsoft Edge that works with the search engine are available starting today in limited preview.

To keep up with the latest news from today, make sure to follow our Microsoft AI event live blog.