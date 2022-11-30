Spotify Wrapped 2022 is here, but not for Windows PCs — what the hell?

What you need to know

Each year Spotify Unwrapped provides insights into people's favorite songs, artists, and genres. The feature — ahem — wraps up your year with playlists of your favorite content and adds some fun features as well. This year, Spotify Unwrapped shows people their "music personality," such as Adventurer, Early Adopter, or Specialist.

The 2022 version of the feature went live on November 30, though it's only available on iOS and Android.

Spotify Unwrapped 2022 also highlights how you listen to different content throughout the day. For example, I listen to "Hype Lit Angst" music in the morning since that's when I usually go to the gym. Much calmer music graces my playing history later in the day.

While Spotify Wrapped is a powerful way to look back at your favorite songs, artists, and genres, it's only available on the mobile versions of Spotify. If you go to the Spotify Wrapped website or use Spotify on your PC, you'll be met with the following message:

"2022 Wrapped is here.

#SPOTIFYWRAPPED

But it's only available in the Spotify mobile app. Download it now to join in the fun."

To see the insights and playlists created by Spotify Wrapped, you'll need to use the Spotify app on iOS or Android. You can, however, save playlists from the feature on the mobile versions of Spotify and then listen to those playlists on Spotify on your PC.

How to Get your Spotify Unwrapped

Spotify wants you to check out Spotify Unwrapped, so the feature is easy to find, as long as you're on iOS or Android. When you initially boot up Spotify, you'll likely see a prompt to open Spotify Unwrapped. Tapping the "Jump In" button will open Spotify Unwrapped 2022.

If you don't see that prompt or want to look at your Spotify Unwrapped again, follow these steps:

Open Spotify on iOS or Android. Navigate to the Home tab. Click the Play button under "Your 2022 in review."

That section also has playlists and collections of content based on your listening history.