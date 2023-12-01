This feature is so cool it almost makes me want to use Skype

What you need to know

Microsoft has two new features in testing for Skype that should improve video calls and chatting within the app.

TwinCam allows you to use your mobile phone as a secondary camera feed for a call.

Stacked media albums prevent chats from getting crowded with content by gathering photos and videos into expandable albums.

The new features are in testing among Skype Insiders running version 8.110.76.102.

Skype has a new feature on the way that will make it easy to share multiple camera angles at once. TwinCam in Skype is now in testing among Insiders, and it lets you add your mobile phone's camera to a call. That phone camera can be used in tandem with a webcam to create a dual-camera feed.

I'm not sure why Microsoft says that it introduced TwinCam in Skype with the latest build. The feature has been available to some Insiders since January 2022. That being said, it's still a useful feature that's worth highlighting. Perhaps Microsoft talking about it more in its latest post about Skype means the feature is closer to public release.

In addition to TwinCam, Microsoft began testing improvements to how media albums are shown within Skype. Now, when you send two or more photos or videos, they'll be stacked on top of each other. This prevents a feed from getting filled with photos and videos while still letting you tap to view all the shared content.

Here's everything that's new in Skype 8.110.76.102 that's in testing among Insiders:

Skype Insider: What's new

Introducing TwinCam in Skype! 🎥✨

Experience the magic of dual perspectives in your Skype calls with our latest TwinCam feature. Perfect for tutorials, music lessons, or just sharing more of your world on mobile and desktop! 🚀

🤳 Seamless Integration: Use your mobile camera to add a dynamic secondary view, enhancing the conversation for everyone involved.

Use your mobile camera to add a dynamic secondary view, enhancing the conversation for everyone involved. 🎹 Dual-View Brilliance: Show off your piano skills or intricate details in presentations by combining your desktop and mobile camera views.

Show off your piano skills or intricate details in presentations by combining your desktop and mobile camera views. 🐾 Pet Showcase Perfection: Effortlessly share your pet's playful moments with friends and family, while staying in the frame.

Effortlessly share your pet's playful moments with friends and family, while staying in the frame. 🔄 Easy to Connect: Activate TwinCam with a simple QR scan from your mobile during any Skype call on your desktop.

Activate TwinCam with a simple QR scan from your mobile during any Skype call on your desktop. 🔗 Compatibility Check: Make sure you have the latest Skype Insider on desktop and mobile for the best TwinCam experience.

Skype's Stacked Media Albums Enhanced! 📸🎞️

Chats just got a vibrant upgrade with Skype's Stacked Media Albums for 2+ photos and videos! Now when you share multiple visuals, they're displayed in a sleek stack—each framed perfectly to match your theme.

🖼️ Gallery-Style Sharing : Combine multiple images and videos into a single, elegant album stack within your chat, just like flipping through a story.

: Combine multiple images and videos into a single, elegant album stack within your chat, just like flipping through a story. 🔳 Themed Borders : Photos shine with a white border in light mode or a sleek black edge in dark mode, adding a pop to every picture!

: Photos shine with a white border in light mode or a sleek black edge in dark mode, adding a pop to every picture! 👆 Multiple Media Magic : Share 2 or more photos or videos in chat, and watch them stack up, ready for friends to explore.

: Share 2 or more photos or videos in chat, and watch them stack up, ready for friends to explore. 🔄 Seamless Swiping : Tap to expand and swipe through the album effortlessly.

: Tap to expand and swipe through the album effortlessly. 🎨 Consistent Aesthetics: Enjoy this stylish new look on any platform—mobile, desktop, or web—with seamless theme integration.

Dive into Skype's enriched visual storytelling with Stacked Media Albums, where borders and themes meet for a picturesque chat experience! 📚✨

