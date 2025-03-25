This Microsoft 365 feature will nudge users to save files to OneDrive
You may soon see a prompt in Word, Excel, or PowerPoint to back up files through OneDrive.
Some Microsoft 365 users will soon see a prompt to back up files through OneDrive. The Microsoft 365 Message Center shared details on the prompt earlier this month and then released updated information late last week.
"Microsoft 365 will prompt eligible users to back up files to OneDrive via the Message Bar in Word, Excel, and PowerPoint," states Microsoft.
"The rollout starts mid-March 2025 for Public Preview and early April 2025 for General Availability. No action is required from admins, and the feature will be enabled automatically."
The updated message specifies that the new feature will enter public preview in mid-March and begin rolling out to general availability in April. The rollout should be completed in early May.
Some may see this as a way for Microsoft to push OneDrive onto users, but it's important to note that KFM is used by IT Admins to encourage users to back up and protect folders.
Microsoft highlights the following benefits of the KFM feature:
- Copilot support: Files are Copilot-enabled, making it simple and intuitive to access and leverage Copilot.
- Easy collaboration: Cloud files enable sharing, commenting, and easy collaboration, with AutoSave ensuring changes are frequently and consistently saved.
- Access from anywhere: Cloud files can be accessed from Windows, Mac, the web, iOS, and Android with synchronized changes.
- Increased security and compliance: Enterprises can increase security and compliance, because all cloud files are subject to default classification, labeling, and protection (CLP) policies and auto-labeling.
- Backup: Protection from data loss due to device failure.
- Access to cloud-specific features like AutoSave and Version History
Backing up files through OneDrive or another cloud service is an easy way to protect your content and enable online collaboration. KFM makes doing so a bit easier since your PC's main folders can be synced through OneDrive.
What is OneDrive Known Folder Move?
OneDrive Known Folder Move (KFM) is a feature that allows users to sync data from a PC's Desktop, Documents, and Pictures folders through OneDrive. The Screenshots folder and Camera Roll can also be backed up through KFM.
KFM is available on Windows 11 and some older versions of Windows as well. Microsoft has a document explaining the feature in depth.
Rather than requiring people to move desktop files or downloads to specific OneDrive folders, KFM redirects those folders to be backed up through OneDrive.
Perhaps the biggest benefit of KFM is that it is configurable through group policies. IT admins can deploy a policy to prompt users to protect folders through KFM.
It is possible to silently redirect folders to OneDrive without any user interaction, but IT Admins may prefer a more transparent approach.
The new feature from Microsoft outlined in the company's recent message means a prompt will appear within select Microsoft 365 apps to back up content through KFM.
If an organization has blocked KFM, that prompt will not appear within any of the Microsoft 365 apps.
The Message Bar will also not appear if a user is already enrolled in KFM.
