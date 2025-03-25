Word, Excel, and PowerPoint will soon include a prompt to back up files to OneDrive for certain users.

Some Microsoft 365 users will soon see a prompt to back up files through OneDrive. The Microsoft 365 Message Center shared details on the prompt earlier this month and then released updated information late last week.

"Microsoft 365 will prompt eligible users to back up files to OneDrive via the Message Bar in Word, Excel, and PowerPoint," states Microsoft.

"The rollout starts mid-March 2025 for Public Preview and early April 2025 for General Availability. No action is required from admins, and the feature will be enabled automatically."

The Message Bar in Word, Excel, and PowerPoint will soon show a prompt to eligible users to back up files through Known Folder Move. (Image credit: Microsoft (via Microsoft 365 Message Center Archive))

The updated message specifies that the new feature will enter public preview in mid-March and begin rolling out to general availability in April. The rollout should be completed in early May.

Some may see this as a way for Microsoft to push OneDrive onto users, but it's important to note that KFM is used by IT Admins to encourage users to back up and protect folders.

Microsoft highlights the following benefits of the KFM feature:

Copilot support: Files are Copilot-enabled, making it simple and intuitive to access and leverage Copilot.

Easy collaboration: Cloud files enable sharing, commenting, and easy collaboration, with AutoSave ensuring changes are frequently and consistently saved.

Access from anywhere: Cloud files can be accessed from Windows, Mac, the web, iOS, and Android with synchronized changes.

Increased security and compliance: Enterprises can increase security and compliance, because all cloud files are subject to default classification, labeling, and protection (CLP) policies and auto-labeling.

Backup: Protection from data loss due to device failure.

Access to cloud-specific features like AutoSave and Version History

Backing up files through OneDrive or another cloud service is an easy way to protect your content and enable online collaboration. KFM makes doing so a bit easier since your PC's main folders can be synced through OneDrive.

