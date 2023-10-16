Windows 10 Patch Tuesday update might not install for some users

What you need to know

Several users have reported being unable to install Windows 10's latest Patch Tuesday update.

The issue is affecting Windows 10 version 22H2 and version 21H2.

Microsoft has acknowledged the issue and is currently investigating it.

It has issued a Known Issue Rollback (KIR) to recall the update while it works on resolving the issue altogether.

Microsoft recently shipped Windows 10's Patch Tuesday update (KB5031356) to users. The update adds several new features, quality-of-life improvements, and the usual bug fixes.

But unlike most updates, several users have reported being unable to install the update onto their devices, further citing that they are receiving 0x8007000d errors instead. According to Microsoft, the issue affects Windows 10 users running version 22H2 and version 21H2.

Microsoft has received reports of an issue where Windows updates released October 10, 2023 (KB5031356) fail to install. Devices might initially display progress, but then fail to complete installation Microsoft

The company also indicated that per the reports received, Error 8007000D (ERROR_INVALID_DATA) seems consistent among most users affected by this issue. Microsoft has only acknowledged the issue and indicated that it is investigating it. To this end, the company uses a Known Issue Rollback (KIR) to recall the update as it works on a more permanent solution.

Affected users can file a report highlighting the issue via Microsoft's Feedback Hub. The company also advises users to visit its support page for more guidance on quality update install errors.

Windows 10 continues to top the market share despite Microsoft's efforts to ship new updates and features to its latest operating system, Windows 11. Not forgetting that Windows 10 is set to hit its end-of-support date on October 14, 2025.

But till then, Microsoft will continue to ship security and feature updates to Windows 10. It's worth noting that Windows 10 version 21H2 hit its end of servicing in June, so you'll need to upgrade to Windows 10 version 22H2 to continue receiving support.

