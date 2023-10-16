Windows 10 Patch Tuesday update might not install for some users
Installing Windows 10's KB5031356 update might be difficult for some users.
What you need to know
- Several users have reported being unable to install Windows 10's latest Patch Tuesday update.
- The issue is affecting Windows 10 version 22H2 and version 21H2.
- Microsoft has acknowledged the issue and is currently investigating it.
- It has issued a Known Issue Rollback (KIR) to recall the update while it works on resolving the issue altogether.
Microsoft recently shipped Windows 10's Patch Tuesday update (KB5031356) to users. The update adds several new features, quality-of-life improvements, and the usual bug fixes.
But unlike most updates, several users have reported being unable to install the update onto their devices, further citing that they are receiving 0x8007000d errors instead. According to Microsoft, the issue affects Windows 10 users running version 22H2 and version 21H2.
The company also indicated that per the reports received, Error 8007000D (ERROR_INVALID_DATA) seems consistent among most users affected by this issue. Microsoft has only acknowledged the issue and indicated that it is investigating it. To this end, the company uses a Known Issue Rollback (KIR) to recall the update as it works on a more permanent solution.
Affected users can file a report highlighting the issue via Microsoft's Feedback Hub. The company also advises users to visit its support page for more guidance on quality update install errors.
Windows 10 continues to top the market share despite Microsoft's efforts to ship new updates and features to its latest operating system, Windows 11. Not forgetting that Windows 10 is set to hit its end-of-support date on October 14, 2025.
But till then, Microsoft will continue to ship security and feature updates to Windows 10. It's worth noting that Windows 10 version 21H2 hit its end of servicing in June, so you'll need to upgrade to Windows 10 version 22H2 to continue receiving support.
Have you experienced this issue? Let us know in the comments.
Get the Windows Central Newsletter
All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards.
Kevin Okemwa is a seasoned tech journalist based in Nairobi, Kenya with lots of experience covering the latest trends and developments in the industry. With a passion for innovation and a keen eye for detail, he has written for leading publications such as OnMSFT, MakeUseOf, and Windows Report, providing insightful analysis and breaking news on everything revolving around the Microsoft ecosystem. While AFK and not busy following the ever-emerging trends in tech, you can find him exploring the world or listening to music.