Windows 10 version 22H2 announced, and its first build is available for Release Preview Insiders

What you need to know

Microsoft just announced Windows 10 version 22H2, which is the next major update to Windows 10.

The first preview build of Windows 10 version 22H2, 19045.1865, is now available to Windows Insider Program for Business participants.

Windows 10 version 22H2 is entirely separate from Windows 11 version 22H2.

Microsoft just announced the next major update for Windows 10, known as Windows 10 version 22H2. The tech giant also rolled out the first preview build of Windows 10 version 22H2 to Windows Insider Program for Business participants. The update brings systems to Windows 10 Build 19045.1865 and is shipping to Insiders so organizations can validate the OS on devices.

Even if you aren't a business user, you can still try out the latest build of Windows 10. Anyone in the Release Preview Channel can download Build 19045.1865 through the "seeker" experience in Windows Update. After a PC is updated to Windows 10 version 22H2, it will continue to receive automatic updates through Windows Update, generally once per month.

"We are also making this build available to any Windows Insider in the Release Preview Channel via our “seeker” experience in Windows Update," said Microsoft. "This means Insiders currently in the Release Preview Channel can go to Settings and Windows Update and choose to download and install Windows 10, version 22H2 if they want."

There's no changelog for Windows 10 Build 19045.1865, which makes sense as there don't appear to be any new features for Windows 10 version 22H2.

Despite having similar names, Windows 10 version 22H2 is entirely separate from Windows 11 version 22H2. Windows 10 and Windows 11 are different operating systems, so their update cycles run independently.

Windows 11 version 22H2 will bring several new features to the operating system and is expected in the second half of this year. In contrast, Windows 10 version 22H2 doesn't appear to have any new features, though that could change in the future.