Android 13 rolls out in preview to Windows 11
You can now run Android 13 on your Windows 11 PCs, as long as you're an Insider.
What you need to know
- Android 13 is now available in preview on Windows 11.
- To test the latest version of Android on Windows 11, users need to enroll in the Windows Subsystem for Android Preview Program, which is separate from the Windows Insider Program.
- The same update that brings Android 13 support also improves the performance of the Windows Subsystem for Android on Windows 11.
Windows 11 now supports Android 13 in preview, thanks to an update for the Windows Subsystem for Android (WSA). In addition to adding Android 13 support, the most recent update for the WSA improves the performance and reliability of the tool.
"Today we are shipping an update for Windows Subsystem for Android on Windows 11 to members of the Windows Subsystem for Android Preview Program," reads the update's announcement on GitHub.
"This update (2211.40000.7.0) will update WSA to Android 13 and includes general reliability and performance fixes. "
The latest version for the Windows Subsystem for Android appears to have rolled out about two weeks ago, but Microsoft didn't make a major announcement about it. Instead, the GitHub page for WSA shared a small changelog. The update was spotted by Thurrott.com and a few other outlets, which brought it to our attention.
Windows Subsystem for Android update: What's new
- Windows subsystem for Android updated to Android 13
- Added a new command that shuts down WSA for automation
- Improvements in boot performance (50%, P10 case)
- Improvements to mouse click input
- Improvements in clipboard stability
- Improvements to application resizing
- Upgraded to Intel bridge technology for Android 13
- Reliability improvements to media files opening in Windows
- Jumplist entries for applications supporting app shortcuts
To try Android 13 on Windows 11, you'll have to enroll in the Windows Subsystem for Android Preview Program (opens in new tab), which is separate from the Windows Insider Program. That means you can test the latest version of the WSA without having to run preview builds of Windows 11.
If you're new to the Windows Subsystem for Android, we have guides on how to install it and how to sideload Android apps onto your PC.
Sean Endicott brings nearly a decade of experience covering Microsoft and Windows news to Windows Central. He joined our team in 2017 as an app reviewer and now heads up our day-to-day news coverage. If you have a news tip or an app to review, hit him up at sean.endicott@futurenet.com (opens in new tab).
