Android 13 rolls out in preview to Windows 11

What you need to know

Android 13 is now available in preview on Windows 11.

To test the latest version of Android on Windows 11, users need to enroll in the Windows Subsystem for Android Preview Program, which is separate from the Windows Insider Program.

The same update that brings Android 13 support also improves the performance of the Windows Subsystem for Android on Windows 11.

Windows 11 now supports Android 13 in preview, thanks to an update for the Windows Subsystem for Android (WSA). In addition to adding Android 13 support, the most recent update for the WSA improves the performance and reliability of the tool.

"Today we are shipping an update for Windows Subsystem for Android on Windows 11 to members of the Windows Subsystem for Android Preview Program," reads the update's announcement on GitHub.

"This update (2211.40000.7.0) will update WSA to Android 13 and includes general reliability and performance fixes. "

The latest version for the Windows Subsystem for Android appears to have rolled out about two weeks ago, but Microsoft didn't make a major announcement about it. Instead, the GitHub page for WSA shared a small changelog. The update was spotted by Thurrott.com and a few other outlets, which brought it to our attention.

Windows subsystem for Android updated to Android 13

Added a new command that shuts down WSA for automation

Improvements in boot performance (50%, P10 case)

Improvements to mouse click input

Improvements in clipboard stability

Improvements to application resizing

Upgraded to Intel bridge technology for Android 13

Reliability improvements to media files opening in Windows

Jumplist entries for applications supporting app shortcuts

To try Android 13 on Windows 11, you'll have to enroll in the Windows Subsystem for Android Preview Program (opens in new tab), which is separate from the Windows Insider Program. That means you can test the latest version of the WSA without having to run preview builds of Windows 11.

If you're new to the Windows Subsystem for Android, we have guides on how to install it and how to sideload Android apps onto your PC.