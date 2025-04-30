It's now easier than ever to switch between audio devices on Windows 11, though you'll have to pay a bit for the privilege. A new app called SoundShift lets you control audio devices using shortcuts.

"SoundShift is a modern app that lets you quickly switch audio input and output to your preferred connected devices using customizable keyboard shortcuts," reads the app's description in the Microsoft Store. "It allows you to change both the input and output device simultaneously with a single shortcut."

Michał Łeptuch, the maker of SoundShift, shared a code with me so I could test the app. I've found SoundShift to be reliable and easy to use. It also uses minimal system resources.

You may recognize the developer behind SoundShift. Łeptuch also makes Calendar Flyout, which I've covered previously. Fluent Emoji Gallery, another app from Łeptuch, is handy for getting image files of emojis.

SoundShift launched last week, and it's a natural addition to Windows 11. It’s the kind of app you install once, set up, and use so much you forget it’s not built into the operating system.

In fact, the app is so good that I think Windows 11 could Sherlock it in the future.

What is Sherlocking?

Sherlocking refers to a tech giant creating a native feature that replicates a feature set previously exclusive to a third-party app. The term usually refers specifically to Apple, but I think we can stretch it to apply to Microsoft and Windows 11.

Windows users may remember when f.lux was Sherlocked by Microsoft's introduction of Night light on Windows 10 (and Windows 11). I would argue that f.lux is more capable than Night light, but I think it's safe to assume some are happy with just using Night light.

In many cases, a third-party app with dedicated functionality will offer fine-tuned controls and specific features that are not replicated by Microsoft or Apple. But if a native feature covers the bases, it's generally going to get used before someone looks up a third-party app.

Sherlocking is a bit of a dirty word in the tech industry because the practice can affect the livelihood of developers. If you've built an entire business around an app and then Apple or Microsoft replicate your app's best features and give them out for free, you're going to lose a lot of money.

Łeptuch makes handy apps that I recommend to many of my friends. I also like supporting third-party developers who enhance the Windows experience. Of course, I've reviewed apps for over a decade and know many developers personally, so I’m admittedly biased.