A new update to Start11 brings rounded corners to Windows 11's taskbar, making your OS look like the 'next version of Windows'

What you need to know

Stardock recently shipped a new update to Start11, adding more than two dozen new features, including rounded corners to the taskbar.

Start11 v2 is also getting an updated search experience with native integration with the Everything search engine.

The update will allow users to backup and restore their settings from a file.

Other notable changes include Improved animations when navigating within the Start menus.

If you're one of the many users who detests the Start menu on Windows 11 or would like to add a little flavor to it, then Stardocks's Start11 is right up your alley. For those unfamiliar with the program, it lets users customize the Windows 10 and 11 Start menu experience with unique features, designs and restores classic functionality from previous versions of Windows.

A significant update recently shipped to the platform, adding three new Start menu styles, which, according to Stardock, neatly blend with Windows 11 and 10. Moreover, each style is focused on a different theme, ranging from Apps, Professional, and Launcher. Moreover, they are fully customizable.

The most recent update, shipping to the platform, allows users to round the corners of the taskbar. This adds a modern touch to it and, as highlighted by Stardock, "makes your desktop look like the next version of Windows."

This is a significant update and ships with more than two dozen new features. And we are also introducing new enterprise features as well, including the ability to load a Start menu configuration on login, kiosk functionality that lets you lock components of the Start menu, and improved tooling for advanced deployments. Brad Sams, GM of Stardock Software

A screenshot showcasing the unified icon experience on Start11. (Image credit: Stardock)

Start11 v2 is also gaining an updated search experience with native integration with the Everything search engine. Users will also have the capability to backup and restore their settings from a file.

Other notable changes include:

Improved animations when navigating within the Start menus

Tinting for a unified icon experience

Options for removing folders from the ‘all apps list’

