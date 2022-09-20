Android app support on Windows 11 reaches 20,000 apps, expanding to 31 markets soon

Microsoft has announced that its Android Subsystem for Windows, which brings Android app support to Windows 11, has reached 20,000 apps available in the Amazon Appstore, and plans to expand support for the Android Subsystem to 31 markets in the next few weeks. The Android Subsystem for Windows rolled out earlier this year in beta for the United States and Japan only, so expanding to 31 markets is a big deal.

The new markets include Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the United Kingdom, and many more. With the Windows 11 2022 Update, which just started rolling out today, Android apps on Windows 11 now perform 2-3 times faster in the graphics department, meaning Android games will run better on Windows 11 PCs.

Other improvements to the Android subsystem include hardware acceleration, DRM video support, better input handling across touch, mouse, and keyboard, as well as many security and network improvements.

Furthermore, Microsoft has also announced that it’s making it easier to discover Android apps in the Microsoft Store by listing them in search results and editorial pages, so you won’t need to open the Amazon Appstore app first to find new Android apps going forward.