Microsoft Store integration with Amazon Prime Video now in testing among Windows Insiders

Microsoft announced that a new ESPN app will arrive in the Microsoft Store this month.

Windows Insiders can also start testing an integration between the Microsoft Store and Amazon Prime Video starting today.

90% of the "most used apps on Windows" are now distributed through the Microsoft Store, according to Microsoft.

The rollout of the Windows 11 2022 Update took most of the attention today, but there's also news about the Microsoft Store. The revamped Microsoft Store has been a point of emphasis for Microsoft since it was first announced, and that trend continues. Microsoft announced today that a new ESPN app is on the way to the store. Additionally, Windows Insiders can start testing out a new integration with Amazon Prime Video that makes it easier to find content.

The Microsoft Store already has a WatchESPN app, but a new app from the sports network is on the way. Microsoft promises that fans will be able to enjoy live events and replays through the app, which will roll out this month.

The integration between Amazon Prime Video and the Microsoft Store provides quick access to movies and TV shows. When people search for content through the Microsoft Store, they'll be presented with results from Amazon Prime Video alongside other sources. This functionality is similar to what's already available for Disney+ when browsing the Microsoft Store.

A new unified OneNote app will also roll out this month, which we covered in depth in a separate post. That app brings together the OneNote and OneNote for Windows 10 apps that are currently available.

Microsoft claims that 90% of the "most used apps on Windows" are distributed through the Microsoft Store. The company did not specify its definition of most used. We have seen a wave of popular apps make their way to the Microsoft Store, including Zoom, OBS Studio, Canva, Visual Studio Code, and Microsoft Teams.