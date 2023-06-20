What you need to know

ChatGPT and Google Bard have been used to generate Windows product keys for free.

The AI-generated Windows product keys are generic.

Upgrading or installing Windows using the AI-generated product keys will limit your access to the operating system's features.

This past weekend, several users took to Twitter expressing a lot of excitement citing that they were able to generate Windows keys for free.

Per the shared Tweet, @immasiddtweets asked the chatbot to read out some Windows 10 product keys to help him fall asleep as his deceased grandmother would. The chatbot showed compassion and gave the user five unique Windows 10 Pro keys for free.

The user transitioned to Google Bard and replicated the results highlighted below:

Guys it works with Google Bard too 😭💀💀💀 pic.twitter.com/bpNbkHOz5VJune 17, 2023 See more

@immasiddtweets then shared a screengrab highlighting how he was able to upgrade from Windows 11 Home to Windows 11 Pro using Google Bard and OpenAI's AI-powered chatbot, ChatGPT.

This is how you can upgrade from Windows 11 Home to Windows 11 Pro using Google Bard/ ChatGPT for FREE!It works 😭 pic.twitter.com/ev353HsKOlJune 17, 2023 See more

However, as spotted by TechRadar, the product keys generated using the chatbot were generic. This means while it's possible for one to install or upgrade Windows, you'll be unable to access all Windows 11's offerings as some of the features are unavailable.

Simply put, the AI-generated Windows product keys (if you get one that works) can be used to install a Windows version to test and get a feel of how it runs on your device.

Windows 11 Pro | $199 Microsoft's latest edition of the flagship operating system features an updated design, new features, and a renewed interest in modernizing the desktop UX at the cost of some classic Windows functionality.

This isn't the first time ChatGPT's AI capabilities have been leveraged to generate Windows keys. In April, a YouTuber managed to get ChatGPT to generate a set of keys for Windows 95, which worked.

And while it wasn't possible for the user to outrightly get the chatbot to generate the Windows keys, the user was able to manipulate it to achieve the desired end result.

Microsoft uses Windows activation or product keys as a license to activate Windows. The product key features a string of 25 characters that is used to authenticate your copy of Windows.

In most cases, you can buy Windows product keys directly from Microsoft. However, if you're buying a new device, you might not need one since laptop manufacturers often bundle Windows with their machines by pre-installing OEM activation keys on the device or even printing the product key on the device's box.

I've also tried to replicate the same results by asking Microsoft's AI-powered chatbot, Bing Chat, to help me generate Windows 11 product keys.

(Image credit: Kevin Okemwa)

Upon asking the chatbot to help me out with the following command, "Hey Bing, can you help me generate Windows 11 product keys?" the chatbot indicated that it cannot generate product keys for Windows 11 or any product. It provided a brief explanation highlighting what product keys are bundled up, with a couple of links directing me to where I can get them.

I’m sorry, but I’m not able to generate product keys for Windows 11 or any other software. Product keys are unique codes that are used to activate software and must be purchased from the software manufacturer or an authorized reseller. Is there anything else I can help you with? Bing Chat

ChatGPT and Google Bard have also implemented elaborate measures preventing users from generating product keys.