Forget Copilot appearing like an AI genie, a new update temporarily made Windows 11's taskbar annoyingly glitchy

What you need to know

Microsoft released a new optional update (KB5037853) to Windows 11.

The update caused a glitch affecting the taskbar, causing it to disappear and reappear automatically.

Microsoft acknowledged the issue and has since released a fix via a new update, though it may take up to 24 hours for affected users to access it.

Microsoft shipped a new optional update (KB5037853) to Windows 11 with many bug fixes and quality-of-life improvements, including additional support for File Explorer's drag-drop feature and integration of the Microsoft account manager into the Start menu. However, the update is seemingly causing issues for some users, specifically with the taskbar.

As highlighted by Microsoft in its support documentation:

"After installing this update, you might face issues using the taskbar. You might notice the taskbar temporarily glitching, not responding, disappearing, and reappearing automatically. Additionally, this issue might be reflected in the Event Viewer with Application Error ‘Event ID 1000’ under Windows Logs, listing 'Explorer.EXE' as the 'Faulting application name' and 'Taskbar.View.dll' as the 'Faulting module name'."

Microsoft has already rolled out a fix for this issue via a new update. However, affected users might have to wait up to 24 hours before appearing. You can try rebooting your device to get the update faster.

RELATED: Microsoft testing Copilot appearing like an AI genie on Windows 11's taskbar

According to Windows Latest, the issue seems widespread to users leveraging Parallels to run Windows 11 on Macs. They can't install the KB5037853, though Microsoft is investigating it and should ship a fix soon.

While the update is optional, Microsoft is expected to ship it to all Windows 11 users via June's Patch Tuesday update.