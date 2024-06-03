Forget Copilot appearing like an AI genie, a new update temporarily made Windows 11's taskbar annoyingly glitchy
A new optional update for Windows 11 temporarily made the taskbar glitch, causing it to disappear and reappear automatically.
What you need to know
- Microsoft released a new optional update (KB5037853) to Windows 11.
- The update caused a glitch affecting the taskbar, causing it to disappear and reappear automatically.
- Microsoft acknowledged the issue and has since released a fix via a new update, though it may take up to 24 hours for affected users to access it.
Microsoft shipped a new optional update (KB5037853) to Windows 11 with many bug fixes and quality-of-life improvements, including additional support for File Explorer's drag-drop feature and integration of the Microsoft account manager into the Start menu. However, the update is seemingly causing issues for some users, specifically with the taskbar.
As highlighted by Microsoft in its support documentation:
"After installing this update, you might face issues using the taskbar. You might notice the taskbar temporarily glitching, not responding, disappearing, and reappearing automatically. Additionally, this issue might be reflected in the Event Viewer with Application Error ‘Event ID 1000’ under Windows Logs, listing 'Explorer.EXE' as the 'Faulting application name' and 'Taskbar.View.dll' as the 'Faulting module name'."
Microsoft has already rolled out a fix for this issue via a new update. However, affected users might have to wait up to 24 hours before appearing. You can try rebooting your device to get the update faster.
RELATED: Microsoft testing Copilot appearing like an AI genie on Windows 11's taskbar
According to Windows Latest, the issue seems widespread to users leveraging Parallels to run Windows 11 on Macs. They can't install the KB5037853, though Microsoft is investigating it and should ship a fix soon.
While the update is optional, Microsoft is expected to ship it to all Windows 11 users via June's Patch Tuesday update.
Get the Windows Central Newsletter
All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards.
Kevin Okemwa is a seasoned tech journalist based in Nairobi, Kenya with lots of experience covering the latest trends and developments in the industry. With a passion for innovation and a keen eye for detail, he has written for leading publications such as OnMSFT, MakeUseOf, and Windows Report, providing insightful analysis and breaking news on everything revolving around the Microsoft ecosystem. While AFK and not busy following the ever-emerging trends in tech, you can find him exploring the world or listening to music.