Gamers rejoice! Windows 11 will soon let you keep HDR off for games, but have it enabled for streaming videos.

An upcoming update to Windows 11 will give you greater control over when HDR is enabled, such as having it only on when streaming videos.

What you need to know

Microsoft shipped Windows 11 Build 27686 to Insiders in the Canary Channel recently.

The tech giant then rolled out several additional features to the build.

One notable change is that you can now set your Power Mode for when your PC is plugged in or on battery through the Settings app.

The build also adds the option to allow HDR video streaming when you have HDR disabled.

Windows 11 has a new feature in the works that will make it easier to manage your PC's power mode. In Windows 11 Build 27686, which shipped to Insiders in the Canary Channel recently, the Settings app has the ability to set your PC's power mode for when the device is plugged in or on battery life. The same build also adds a new HDR option and includes a lengthy list of fixes and improvements.

It was already possible to customize a PC's power mode for when the device was plugged in or running on battery, but you had to use the Control Panel to find the setting. Adding the option to the Windows 11 Settings app makes it easier to find and shows Microsoft's continued efforts to migrate options to that app.

Microsoft shared everything new in the build on August 15, 2024. The company then rolled out additional new features the next day. The new power mode option in the Settings app was among the rollouts that started on August 16, 2024. Another change that rolled out was the ability to allow HDR video streaming even when HDR is disabled. That option is handy for people who want HDR to work when watching videos but not when doing other activities, such as gaming. Even some of the best PC games look worse with HDR enabled, so it's nice to see the new option.

Windows 11 Build 27686

Windows Sandbox Client Preview

This build includes the new Windows Sandbox Client Preview that is now updated via the Microsoft Store. As part of this preview, we’re introducing runtime clipboard redirection, audio/video input control, and the ability to share folders with the host at runtime. You can access these via the new “…” icon at the upper right on the app. Additionally, this preview includes a super early version of command line support (commands may change over time). You can use ‘wsb.exe –help’ command for more information.

General

Some features that were previously rolled out to Insiders in the Canary Channel may disappear as we flight newer 27xxx series builds. These features should begin rolling out again to Insiders over time.

We’ve made optimizations to improve battery life for PCs running Build 27686+ in the Canary Channel. Let us know what you think and if you are not seeing the battery life on your PC you are expecting, let us know via Feedback Hub. When filing feedback in Feedback Hub on any battery life issues you experience, be sure to use the “Start recording” button to capture additional logs.

Settings

In response to feedback, we have added a detach virtual hard disk (VHD/`VHDx) button to Settings making it much simpler to detach your VHD/VHDx as needed. This option is available under Settings > System > Storage > Disks & Volumes , in the properties for your VHD/VHDx.

, in the properties for your VHD/VHDx. We’re beginning to roll out improvements to Settings > System > Power & battery including the ability to set your Power Mode for both when your PC is plugged in when it’s on battery along with a few other UI improvements to the page.

On PCs with HDR displays, we have added the option to allow HDR video streaming even when HDR is off under Settings > System > Display > HDR.

Networking

To help us evaluate future improvements in network performance, your device may periodically run network tests in the background to collect diagnostic data. These tests will use a small amount of data (up to 10MB/day) and will only run on Ethernet and Wi-Fi connections that are not marked as metered. This will only occur on PCs in the Canary Channel running Build 27686 and higher.

Storage

When formatting disks from the command line using the format command, we’ve increased the FAT32 size limit from 32GB to 2TB.