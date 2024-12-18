Hear how it's been developing on Windows 11 on ARM for a whole year from an actual developer who's been using it
Admittedly this tale was using Windows 11 virtualized on a MacBook Pro, but mostly, it sounds like a good experience.
Windows 11 on ARM has been supercharged in 2024 with the arrival of Qualcomm's Snapdragon X Plus and X Elite series of chips. Where Windows on a Snapdragon-powered laptop was once OK at best, the new generation made it a truly viable alternative to buying something powered by Intel or AMD.
But what about for tasks such as software development? How is Windows on ARM faring in that regard? Who better to talk about the experience than an actual developer. Michael Niehaus has detailed on his blog his use of Windows 11 on ARM over the course of a year for such work.
The caveat, though, is that this isn't talking about a native experience, instead virtualizing Windows 11 on ARM on macOS. But many probably still have questions over whether it's up to the task, or about compatibility, and for the most part, it seems positive.
In fact, it seems, one of the bigger issues was having to upgrade the virtualization software to allow more RAM use. There are other troubles, too, such as macOS not supporting nested virtualization, so WSL2 can't be used inside the Windows 11 VM.
Otherwise, it seems this particular developer's biggest hurdle was something Microsoft itself needs to fix.
As much as we like Windows 11 on the new generation of Snapdragon laptops, the wider world has requirements that we'd never even touch. It's encouraging to hear from someone who's been in the trenches first hand, though, that using a Windows 11 on ARM machine for this type of intensive work is entirely doable.
On a native machine, too, you would have the ability also to spin up WSL2, which I've found first hand, works flawlessly on a Snapdragon X Elite laptop, so long as you're using a Linux distro with an ARM64 build.
If you're at all interested in this topic, I definitely recommend reading the whole post. Windows might have taken a while to catch up in the ARM space, but the future is definitely here.
Richard Devine is a Managing Editor at Windows Central with over a decade of experience. A former Project Manager and long-term tech addict, he joined Mobile Nations in 2011 and has been found on Android Central and iMore as well as Windows Central. Currently, you'll find him steering the site's coverage of all manner of PC hardware and reviews. Find him on Mastodon at mstdn.social/@richdevine