Here's what's new in the Windows 11 and Windows 10 December 2022 Patch Tuesday updates

What you need to know

The Windows 11 and Windows 10 Patch Tuesday updates for December 2022 rolled out recently.

The updates include several bug fixes and improvements for both operating systems.

Microsoft listed all of the changes in a series of changelogs.

With the second Tuesday of December in the rearview mirror, Microsoft has shipped its standard batch of Patch Tuesday updates. The company has also shared the release notes of those updates to let people know everything that's new and improved. Updates are available for Windows 11 Version 22H2 (KB5021255 update (opens in new tab)), Windows 11 Version 22H1 (KB5021234 update (opens in new tab)), and all supported versions of Windows 10 (KB5021233 update (opens in new tab)).

Windows 11 KB5021255 highlights

This update addresses a known issue that might affect Task Manager. It might display certain elements in the user interface (UI) in unexpected colors. Some parts of the UI might not be readable. This issue might occur if you have "Choose your mode" set to "Custom" in the Personalization > Colors section of Settings.

This update addresses security issues for your Windows operating system.

Windows 11 KB5021255 improvements

This update addresses an issue that might affect Data Protection Application Programming Interface (DPAPI) decryption. The decryption of a certificate private key might fail. Because of this, virtual private network (VPN) and other 802.1 certificate-based authentication might fail. This issue might occur when you encrypt the DPAPI master key with a wrong value.

Windows 11 KB5021234 highlights

This update addresses security issues for your Windows operating system.

Windows 11 KB5021234 improvements

This update addresses an issue that affects remote networks. This issue stops you from reconnecting to them using DirectAccess.

This update addresses an issue that might affect Data Protection Application Programming Interface (DPAPI) decryption. The decryption of a certificate private key might fail. Because of this, virtual private network (VPN) and other 802.1 certificate-based authentication might fail. This issue might occur when you encrypt the DPAPI master key with a wrong value.

Windows 10 KB5021233 highlights

This update addresses an issue that affects the Camera app. The app stops responding when memory is low.

You can download all of the updates through the Microsoft Update Catalog (opens in new tab) or through the Settings app of your PC.