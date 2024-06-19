How to get the Windows 11 2024 Update (version 24H2) on your computer NOW

The next version of Windows 11, dubbed the 2024 Update or version 24H2 is now shipping on new Copilot+ PCs, but it's not yet generally available for existing Windows 11 devices. However, there is an easy way to get on your computer now, and in this guide we're going to show you how.

To get the Windows 11 2024 Update now, you will need to temporarily join the Windows Insider Program to download the stable build of the next version of Windows. You can do this easily via the Windows Settings app.

How to get Windows 11 version 24H2 now

1. Open Windows Settings (WIN+I)

2. Select "Windows Update"

3. Select "Windows Insider Program"

3. Select "Get started."

Join the Windows Insider Program to begin. (Image credit: Windows Central)

4. Select "Link an account."

The Windows Insider Program requires a Microsoft account. (Image credit: Windows Central)

5. Select your account and click "continue."

Select your account to continue. (Image credit: Windows Central)

6. Click "continue" to agree to joining the Insider Program.

You will need to agree to the Windows Insider Program's terms and conditions. (Image credit: Windows Central)

7. Select the "Release Preview" option and click continue.

Be sure to select the right channel to get the stable build of 24H2. (Image credit: Windows Central)

8. Click "continue" to agree to letting Microsoft gather telemetry data.

Joining the Insider Program will enable telemetry data gathering on your PC. So be warned. (Image credit: Windows Central)

9. Select "Restart now."

You need to restart your computer before version 24H2 will appear. (Image credit: Windows Central)

10. Once rebooted, open Windows Settings (WIN+I)

11. Select Windows Update

12. Select "Check for updates"

13. You should now see Windows 11 version 24H2 as a downloadable update.

You should see Windows 11 version 24H2 now listed in Windows Update. If you don't see it right away, wait a short while and try again. (Image credit: Windows Central)

14. Once Windows 11 version 24H2 has been downloaded and installed, navigate back to the Windows Insider Program page in Settings.

15. Select "Stop getting preview builds."

16. Toggle on the "Unenroll this device when the next version of Windows releases."

Opting out of the Windows Insider Program will allow you to turn off telemetry gathering. (Image credit: Windows Central)

And that's it! You will now be unenrolled from the Windows Insider Program automatically when Windows 11 version 24H2 officially releases later this year. But in the meantime, enjoy the new Windows 11 version 24H2 features!

IMPORTANT: Windows 11 version 24H2 will not include any Copilot+ PC features on hardware that is not Copilot+ compatible. That includes every single Windows 11 PC on sale currently that doesn't have a Qualcomm Snapdragon X processor. If you're on an Intel or AMD PC, you can download 24H2 and you won't get Windows Recall or other AI features.