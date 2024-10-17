Industrious developer fits Microsoft's big Windows 11 2024 update to 'DVD-size' with extra storage to spare
Tiny11 supports and shrinks Windows 11, version 24H2 to 3.54GB.
What you need to know
- Several users have taken to social media to highlight their concerns over Windows 11, version 24H2 taking too long to install.
- Tech enthusiast and developer NTDEV recently indicated Tiny11 supports and shrinks Windows 11, 24H2 to a compact install size of 3.54GB.
- Tiny11 strips Windows 11 of key services and features to achieve its compact size.
Windows 10 is slated to hit its end-of-support date on October 14, 2025, less than one year from now. However, Microsoft's decision to forge forward with its plans seems unpopular among the vast majority of Windows users.
For context, Windows 10 dominates the market share with a staggering 62.79%. However, it's worth mentioning that Windows 11 is rapidly gaining traction as Windows 10's imminent death edges closer, prompting users to purchase newer PCs that support Windows 11.
There are varied reasons that can be attributed to users' reluctance to upgrade to Windows 11, including Microsoft's stringent system requirements and flawed design elements. Nonetheless, the shift is inevitable.
Interestingly, an industrious developer, NTDEV created Tiny11 — a lightweight version of Windows 11 designed to run on old PCs that don't meet Windows 11's strict system requirements. The program scales down Windows 11's 20GB install size to less than 4GB of RAM.
The developer's latest project is quite impressive. As you may know, Microsoft shipped its big Windows 11 2024 Update (also known as version 24H2) featuring flagship AI features, including Windows Studio Effects, Live Captions, and more. Even Microsoft's privacy and security nightmare Windows Recall might rejoin the fray soon.
Over the past few weeks, several users have taken to social media to express their concern over Windows 11’s big 2024 update taking a long time to install. The issue could potentially be attributed to the update's large size. However, Tiny11 might have a "hassle-free" alternative.
NTDEV recently shared on X (formerly Twitter) that Microsoft's Windows 11 2024 update works with Tiny11 ISO builder. Tiny11 scales down Windows 11, version 24H2 install size, allowing it to fit inside a DVD.
Well ,the good news is that you can still make the entire tiny11 fit on a DVD! (with LZX compression, of course).Behold, tiny11 based on Windows 11 LTSC 24H2! pic.twitter.com/tXS3Z8KoSwOctober 12, 2024
As shared on NTDEV's post on X, the developer managed to clean install Windows 11 24H2 based on Tiny11. For context, the developer managed to chop the big update's install size down to 3.54GB using LZX compression.
This is quite an impressive feat considering the standard Windows 11 would ordinarily eat up 20 to 30GB of your storage. At under 4GB, you could install the software on a DVD drive and remain with additional storage.
Tiny11 is a third-party tool that allows users to clean install Windows 11 on their devices without extra services and apps that they don't necessarily need.
It worth noting that the experience could potentially ship with its fair share of setbacks, including blue screen errors, system instability, and data loss. You also risk not getting updates from Microsoft since they are not supported on your system or even "bricking" your device.
Tiny11 OS (Windows 11) | Archive.org
If you ever wanted a smaller version of Windows 11 that only takes up 20GB of storage and runs on less than 4GB of RAM, Tiny11 is your go-to choice.
