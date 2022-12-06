Latest Windows 11 Beta Channel build brings new fixes to the Taskbar
Fixes are top billing for today's preview build.
What you need to know
- Windows 11 build 22623.1028 is rolling out to Insiders in the Beta Channel.
- The build includes no new features, only bug fixies.
- There are fixes for the Taskbar, System Tray, Settings, and more.
Microsoft is rolling out a new Windows 11 preview build for Insiders in the Beta Channel today that brings with it a number of fixes and enhancements to areas of the system such as the Taskbar, System Tray and Task Manager. Unfortunately, today's build includes no new features to test.
The company does say that Windows Insiders still running build 22622 will be automatically updated to 22623.1028 with today's preview build, which will allow them to continue receiving new preview features in the Beta Channel. The changelog for the build follows:
Windows 11 build 22623.1028 changelog
- Made another fix to address explorer.exe crashing repeatedly in safe mode.
- Fixed an issue where, with the system tray design updates, auto-hiding the taskbar would stop working after you had interacted with the hidden icons flyout.
- Made a small refinement for tablet-optimized taskbar users to make it a bit easier to expand the taskbar without invoking the Start menu.
- Fixed an issue which could lead to the taskbar jump lists and preview thumbnails not appearing in the correct position for Insiders with 2-in-1 PCs.
- Improved the transition animation when switching between collapsed and expanded views of the tablet-optimized taskbar.
- The tablet-optimized taskbar should collapse more reliably now after launching an app from the Start menu.
- Fixed an explorer.exe crash when using Alt + F4 with the show hidden icons flyout in the system tray open.
- Updated the battery icon’s tooltip to let you know if your device is charging slowly.
- Fixed an issue causing the top half of the media controls in Quick Settings to be missing sometimes.
- Fixed a GDI handle leak in recent builds related to receiving certain types of notifications. This could cause UI issues or explorer.exe crashes for Insiders who receive a lot of notifications.
- Fixed an issue that was causing the NVIDIA icon in the system tray to show empty notifications.
- Fixed an issue causing search to not work in the previous flight for Insiders with Arm64 PCs.
- Fixed an issue where the sleep recommendation on the Energy Recommendations page and Battery & Power page were sometimes inconsistent.
- Task Manager colors in light and dark should display correctly now for people with their mode set to Custom.
- We fixed an issue that affected some games and applications. This issue was related to GPU performance debugging features. This lowered the expected game performance.
