Latest Windows 11 Beta Channel build brings new fixes to the Taskbar

What you need to know

Windows 11 build 22623.1028 is rolling out to Insiders in the Beta Channel.

The build includes no new features, only bug fixies.

There are fixes for the Taskbar, System Tray, Settings, and more.

Microsoft is rolling out a new Windows 11 preview build for Insiders in the Beta Channel today that brings with it a number of fixes and enhancements to areas of the system such as the Taskbar, System Tray and Task Manager. Unfortunately, today's build includes no new features to test.

The company does say that Windows Insiders still running build 22622 will be automatically updated to 22623.1028 with today's preview build, which will allow them to continue receiving new preview features in the Beta Channel. The changelog for the build follows:

Windows 11 build 22623.1028 changelog