Microsoft brings back search feature in latest Insider build

What you need to know

Microsoft just released Windows 11 Build 23531 to the Dev Channel.

The update re-introduces a feature that will see a search flyout appear after you hover over the search box gleam.

The build also has several fixes.

Windows Insiders in the Dev Channel can wrap their week up with an update. Build 23531 just shipped, though it's a relatively minor update. Microsoft re-introduced a behavior that has the search flyout appear when you hover over the search box gleam in the build. There are also some fixes for a variety of issues.

If you're interested in something more notable, check out the latest Beta Channel Insider build that has an updated Settings homepage.

As for today's Dev Build, here's everything that's new and fixed, as outlined by Microsoft:

Build 23531: Changes & Improvements

General

[REMINDER] Insider Preview Build Expiration: The expiration date for Insider Preview builds flighted to the Dev Channel has been updated to 9/15/2024 starting with Build 23526. Please make sure you are updated to the latest build in the Dev Channel.

The expiration date for Insider Preview builds flighted to the Dev Channel has been updated to 9/15/2024 starting with Build 23526. Please make sure you are updated to the latest build in the Dev Channel. In the European Economic Area (EEA), Windows system components use the default browser to open links.

Search on the Taskbar

We’re re-introducing the search experience for invoking the search flyout when you hover over the search box gleam. This behavior can be adjusted by right-clicking on the taskbar, choosing “Taskbar settings” and adjusting your preferred search box experience.

Build 23531: Fixes

General

Fixed an issue which was causing explorer.exe to not work in safe mode.

File Explorer

Fixed an issue which could cause explorer.exe to crash when closing File Explorer.

Fixed an issue which was causing File Explorer to crash when navigating to Gallery if you had a large number of images.

Fixed an issue where “Automatically type into the Search Box” wasn’t working when File Explorer was open to Home.

Fixed an issue where if you tried to copy and paste, a file out of a compressed folder and into a OneDrive folder might fail with an error code.

HDR Backgrounds

Fixed an issue which could cause HDR wallpapers to appear washed out when HDR was enabled.

Task Manager