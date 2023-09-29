Microsoft Copilot caused some PCs to crash, but there's already a fix

What you need to know

Microsoft just released Windows 11 Build 23555 to Insiders in the Dev Channel.

The update includes a fix for an issue that could cause PCs to crash after attempting to open Copilot from the taskbar.

Copilot is available for non-Insiders as well through the Windows 11 September 26, 2023 update that started rolling out this week.

Microsoft Copilot is a new feature that brings the power of AI to your Windows 11 desktop. Unfortunately for some Windows Insiders, attempting to launch Copilot from the taskbar could cause PCs to crash. That's no longer the case, thanks to an update for Dev Channel Insiders that brings systems to Windows 11 Build 23555.

As far as we can tell, the bug is not an issue for those on production builds of Windows 11, so everyday users should not be affected. But those running Windows Insiders builds may have run into the problem, so Microsoft rolled out a fix. The company outlined all of the changes in a blog post.

If you'd like to use Copilot but don't want to enroll in the Insider program, make sure to install the Windows 11 September 26, 2023 update. We also have a hands-on video to show you what Copilot is capable of.

Windows 11 Build 23555: Fixes

Copilot

Fixed an issue that was causing explorer.exe to crash when trying to open Copilot from the taskbar.

Narrator

Fixed an issue that was preventing you from previewing Narrator natural voices in Settings.

Fixed an issue that prevented Narrator from reading the time stamp on Start’s recommended items correctly.

Task Manager

Fixed an issue which was causing a Task Manager crash when changing Always on Top mode.

Windows 11 Build 23555: Known Issues

Start menu

Some apps under All apps on the Start menu, such as PWA apps installed via Microsoft Edge, may incorrectly be labeled as a system component.

Windows Copilot

[NEW] The new Copilot icon is not shown currently in Dev Channel builds. It will be updated in an upcoming flight – stay tuned!

The new Copilot icon is not shown currently in Dev Channel builds. It will be updated in an upcoming flight – stay tuned! We heard feedback from Insiders in the Dev Channel that the Windows Copilot Preview is not available in some regions. We found an issue and plan to re-enable it for these Insiders with a fix in a future flight.

You can use Alt + Tab to switch out of Windows Copilot, but not back into it. Windows + C will move focus back to Windows Copilot

When first launching or after refreshing Copilot while using voice access you’ll need to use “Show grid” commands to click in the “Ask me anything” box for the first time.

Windows Insiders in the Dev Channel can install the latest build through the Windows Settings app or grab the SDK for it through Microsoft's website.